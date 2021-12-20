Grand jury: Shelby police used justifiable force in March shooting incident

Shelby police

SHELBY — A grand jury has ruled Shelby police used justifiable force during an officer-involved shooting incident on March 16.

Richland County Prosecutor Gary Bishop issued a news release late Monday afternoon in the case involving Travis Hadley, who was struck in the left arm during the late-night incident.

Police had been contacted by a family member of Hadley's for a welfare check. Hadley reportedly was exhibiting emotional stress and suicidal thoughts. Police were told that he likely had an assault rifle and was likely at or near Seneca Avenue, driving a silver Ford Explorer.

More: MPD investigating two men injured by gunshots

When police arrived, they saw the vehicle and reported hearing rifle fire coming from Hadley's direction. They tried to de-escalate the situation for almost an hour, according to the news release.

Hadley continued to fire his rifle and would not otherwise respond to police. Police later discovered that Hadley had crashed his vehicle through fence posts and into a tree.

As police continued to try to communicate with Hadley, he again fired his weapon and pointed it in the direction of officers, the release said.

Sgt. Aaron Bushey and Officer John Reed returned fire, striking Hadley in the left arm. He was then taken into custody, treated at the scene and taken to an area hospital.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation processed the scene and conducted an independent investigation of the incident.

Shelby police Chief Lance Combs declined comment on Monday.

mcaudill@gannett.com

419-521-7219

Twitter: @MNJCaudill

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Grand jury rules Shelby police justified in shooting