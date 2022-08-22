Grand jury takes step toward charging AG Josh Stein over 2020 political ad

A Wake County grand jury took the first step Monday toward potential criminal charges against Attorney General Josh Stein and two top aides related to an attack ad from the 2020 election.

The grand jury did not formally charge the Democratic attorney general with committing a crime, but requested that the Wake County district attorney’s office present it with an indictment to consider.

Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said that could happen as soon as next month, and that while she has personally recused herself from making decisions on the case, she anticipates that it will happen.