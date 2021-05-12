Runcie knew ‘for a fact’ he lied, state says in court filing against Broward schools chief

1 / 2

Runcie knew ‘for a fact’ he lied, state says in court filing against Broward schools chief

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David Goodhue
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The prosecutor investigating Robert Runcie, the Broward Schools superintendent charged with lying to a grand jury and for whom the School Board just approved a nearly $755,000 severance deal, told the district’s top lawyer he knew “for a fact” that Runcie lied when he testified, according to grand jury testimony released Wednesday.

“I know. And, I’m not that good at this. He walked right into it. It was a gimmee,” statewide prosecutor Joe Spataro told Barbara Myrick, the district’s top lawyer, when she testified April 12 before the jury, according to a transcript of the testimony, filed Wednesday in Broward Circuit Court. “But, I know for a fact he lied, which is why I have those phone records in my hand.”

The transcript did not specify exactly what prosecutors say Runcie lied about, nor did it detail the phone records.

The court filing homed in on whether Runcie, who testified from March 31 to April 1, had contact with anyone about another case the jury was investigating, which resulted in the indictment of the district’s former technology head, Tony Hunter, earlier this year.

According to the transcript, Spataro asked Runcie if he spoke with anyone prior to his appearance before the grand jury about “the Hunter situation.”

“Phone calls? Emails? Text messages? Smoke signals?” Spataro asked.

Runcie replied, “No, not that — I’m trying — no. No, I haven’t talked to anyone specifically about that.”

Richard Mantei, another of the state prosecutors, asked Runcie if Myrick told him who had been subpoenaed by the grand jury. He replied that she told him that some School Board members had.

“So, Ms. Myrick told you who had been here or who had received a subpoena,” Mantei asked.

“I guess board — you know, board members generally,” Runcie replied.

“Is that a ‘Yes?’ ” asked Mantei.

“Yes, I believe so,” Runcie answered.

Both Runcie and Myrick were indicted April 15 by the grand jury, which was looking into school districts not complying with school safety laws passed by the Legislature after the Feb. 14, 2018, shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland, which led to the deaths of 17 students and faculty members.

The grand jury also was investigating whether school districts were upfront about complying with those safety measures when soliciting and receiving millions of dollars in state funds. Gov. Ron DeSantis authorized the jury in February 2019, a year after the shootings.

Runcie, 59, who has pleaded not guilty, is charged with lying to the grand jury about contacting at least one witness on another case the jury was investigating. Myrick, 72, is charged with disclosing grand jury proceedings, which are secret. She is fighting the charge.

The transcript showed prosecutors grilling Myrick about a telephone conversation she had March 29, two days before Runcie testified to the jury, with Runcie’s attorney and the school district’s procurement officer.

During her testimony, prosecutors asked her several questions regarding with whom she spoke during the evening of March 29 after she got off the phone with one of Runcie’s attorneys.

Around 5 p.m. that day, Myrick spoke with Jeremy Kroll, one of Runcie’s attorneys in the criminal case, according to the transcript. When she hung up, prosecutors say she called Mary Coker, the district’s procurement officer.

She then called Kroll the next day, which was the day before Runcie was set to testify. Prosecutors say the call was to prep Runcie for his testimony, which Myrick has denied.

The conversation, according to the transcript, related to the purchasing of Recordex interactive flat screen computer monitors for the district and the procurement process known as “piggybacking,” which allows a government entity to use another entity’s existing contract to make purchases.

That equipment purchase is at the heart of the Hunter case. Hunter, who has pleaded not guilty, is accused of “piggybacking” to buy $17 million worth of the Recordex gear for the district from his friend’s company in Georgia so he could avoid the bidding process.

Spataro said he knew Myrick told Coker that Runcie was going to testify, according to the transcript.

“I know you violated this statute,” he said. “I know these things so I’m going to ask you one more time, and I’m not going to do, ‘I don’t recall. I know.’ This is the statewide grand jury that you have been dealing with, I know, substantially, for two years. ... I know you have not forgotten these phone calls.”

Spataro then asked Myrick if Kroll, Runcie’s attorney, asked her about piggyback contracts during their March 30 phone call. She said he did.

“Did you then immediately inquire of Ms. Coker about piggyback contracts?” Spataro asked, to which Myrick replied, “Yes.”

The prosecutor asked Myrick if she told Coker that Runcie was about to testify.

“I don’t believe I did,” Myrick testified.

When asked if she provided the information Coker provided her about piggyback contracts to Kroll the next day, Myrick said she did.

“Does the superintendent know you obtained that information for him?” Spataro asked.

“I have no idea,” Myrick replied.

One of the jurors grilled Runcie about being able to remember details about the district’s contract with tool manufacturer Grainger that was executed several years ago, but he could not recall all the details of the more recent Recordex contract.

“But do you really expect the grand jury to believe that you can remember all of that stuff, you can remember all of that, you know, that particular workshop that took place three or four years ago about some tool manufacturer, but you can’t remember a discussion that happened a couple of months ago at a closed-door meeting regarding the discussion of a commission of a crime,” the juror asked.

Runcie said he knew more details about the Grainger contract because the company is based in Illinois, where he lived and worked before the Broward School Board hired him as superintendent in 2011.

“I know the organization. I came to Broward from Illinois, where Grainger, you know, is located,” Runcie said. “So, that one, I remember.”

The release of the transcript comes a day after Runcie’s attorneys filed a second motion to dismiss the perjury charge, arguing the indictment does not detail what prosecutors allege he said during his testimony to be untrue. Also, his attorneys argue that a prosecution filing responding to Runcie’s first motion to dismiss only states Runcie spoke with a witness in the Hunter case.

This alone, his attorneys Michael Dutko and Kroll argue, is not enough for a statewide grand jury indictment, which they say is tasked with investigating crimes that happened in two or more counties. So, even if he did commit perjury, that’s outside of the jurisdiction of the statewide grand jury, the attorneys argue.

“The offense of perjury takes place where and when the subject makes the statement under oath,” Kroll and Dutko wrote. “Clearly, only Broward County is or was affected by his testimony, thereby divesting the Statewide Grand Jury of jurisdiction.”

Kroll, Dutko and Myrick’s attorney, J. David Bogenschutz, were not immediately available to comment on the grand jury transcripts.

On Tuesday, the Broward School Board, in a 5-4 vote, approved a $754,900 severance package for Runcie, who resigned and will stay on until Aug. 10 as part of his package.

The School Board approved Myrick’s $226,000 separation agreement last week. She will stay on as general counsel until June 30.

Recommended Stories

  • Broward Superintendent Robert Runcie’s $754,900 exit package OK'd in split vote

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Robert Runcie will step down as Broward schools superintendent after a divided School Board approved a $754,900 exit package. His last day is scheduled to be Aug. 10, although he is expected to stop serving as superintendent once an interim replacement is named. The agreement was approved with a 5-4 vote following more than three hours of debate. Runcie supporters on ...

  • Russian-speaking ransomware gang leaks personal data of DC police on dark web

    Personal information belonging to officers of the U.S. capital's primary law enforcement agency has been leaked on the dark web by a Russian-speaking ransomware gang, according to a source briefed on the investigation. The source told ABC News late Tuesday that the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia was notifying the affected officers. The group behind the leak, called Babuk, said in a statement on its darknet site late Monday that it would release "all the data" it stole from the police department if it did not "raise the price."

  • LeBron James, Anthony Davis out for Lakers-Rockets

    That LeBron planned to return and didn't is so discouraging.

  • In a tight vote, Broward School Board approves Runcie’s nearly $755K severance package

    The Broward County School Board narrowly approved Superintendent Robert Runcie’s $754,900 separation agreement during a special meeting Tuesday morning, with two board members whose family members were killed in the Parkland shootings critical of parts of the payout.

  • 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' Is Officially Ending After 19 Seasons, and Ellen Gave an Interview About Why

    Doing the show is "just not a challenge anymore."

  • An Unexpected Killer: Twisted Attraction

    When a young woman who was just starting out in life is found assaulted and stabbed to death in her boyfriend’s home, detectives work tirelessly to uncover a killer who had previously been above suspicion, leaving the town and police force stunned.

  • Madison Cawthorn accused of being ‘juvenile’ in response to Cheney removal

    North Carolina freshman mocked for celebrating removal of House Republican Conference chair by quoting song from 1969

  • Missouri may pass bill that can help Jackson County prosecutor free Kevin Strickland

    The prosecutor announced she believes the Kansas City man is innocent in a 1978 triple homicide.

  • India Covid: Do reinfections pose a challenge to vaccines?

    India has fully vaccinated only 3% of its people, but vaccine breakthrough cases appear to be rising.

  • GOP leader claims no one 'is questioning the legitimacy of the presidential election' just hours after ousting Liz Cheney for refusing to support Trump's election lies

    In May alone, Trump has released eight statements falsely claiming the election was "rigged," "stolen," or corrupted by widespread voter fraud.

  • Suspect in New York Times Square shootings arrested in Florida

    The man wanted in the weekend shooting of three bystanders, including a 4-year-old girl, in New York's Times Square was arrested near Jacksonville, Florida, on Wednesday after an intensive manhunt, New York police officials said. "While there is no joy today, there is justice," New York Police Commissioner Dermot Shea told a briefing, adding he had promised the girl's father the shooter would be found. Police said they mounted an intensive investigation, which was still ongoing.

  • ‘You’re Ridiculous!’: Lawmakers Shred Defense Secretary for Jan. 6 About-Face

    Bill Clark/Pool/GettyA Democratic lawmaker called former acting defense secretary Chris Miller “ridiculous” on Wednesday for trying to walk back his claims that former President Donald Trump incited the violent Jan. 6 insurrection.In written remarks prepared for his testimony before a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on the riot, and in a March interview with VICE, Miller had called out Trump for directly inciting thousands of MAGA supporters to attack the Capitol after repeated claims that the 2020 election was “stolen.”“You said the insurrection happened because of Trump’s speech,” Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-MA) said during the hearing.But Miller then tried to walk back his original claims, saying he’d had a change of heart after seeing information from the ongoing criminal investigation into the siege and statements from D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee. He said he now believed there was “some sort of conspiracy where there were organized assault elements that intended to assault the Capitol that day.”‘Fuck All of You!’: Capitol Rioter Raises Hell During Off-the-Rails Court Hearing“I’d like to modify my original assessment,” Miller said, to which Lynch snarked,” Why am I not surprised about that?”“We are getting more information by the day, by the minute,” Miller said. “There was some sort of conspiracy... that intended to storm that Capitol that day… I have reassessed. [Trump was] not the unitary factor at all.”An incredulous Lynch told Miller, “For your written testimony for today, for today, this morning, you stated the following about the president, quote, 'I personally believe his comments encouraged the protesters that day.'”Unsatisfied with Miller’s response, Lynch called him out for his “very recent reversal of your testimony.”“Absolutely not. That’s ridiculous,” Miller responded, clearly agitated.“You’re ridiculous!” Lynch hit back. Miller seemed stunned by insult, before sarcastically thanking the lawmaker for his thoughts. He later slammed Lynch for the “partisan attack.”Miller’s new reasoning doesn’t quite hold water. Of the 400 individuals charged in connection with the riot, dozens have been accused of planning and training to storm the Capitol. But prosecutors say those alleged conspirators, most of whom belong to MAGA-loving paramilitary group the Oath Keepers, openly admitted that they felt compelled to protest widespread election fraud in D.C. on Jan. 6 at Trump’s behest.Dem Hearings Bend Over Backward to Ignore GOP Complicity in Capitol RiotMiller previously has been criticized for waiting too long to authorize National Guard troops amid the insurrection and for ignoring pleas from D.C. leaders for help.Defending his own actions, he said in his prepared remarks that he was concerned about sending U.S. troops into the Capitol out of the “possibility of a military coup or that advisers to the President were advocating the declaration of martial law.”Miller said that he wanted to ensure the operation to deploy the National Guard was finalized before making the call for military assistance to ensure the optics were carefully considered.“I was also cognizant of the fears promulgated by many about the prior use of the military in the June 2020 response to protests near the White House and fears that the President would invoke the Insurrection Act to politicize the military in an anti-democratic manner,” Miller added in his statement, stressing that he was not going to allow a coup under his watch.But Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) slammed Miller for not taking accountability or having any “sense of shame” for his role in the siege.“Will you apologize to the American public for what happened on your watch? Will you apologize to the troops for what happened on your watch?” Khanna asked. “I can’t believe we had someone like you in that role... it’s total self-promotion. All you're trying to do is cover your own reputation.”Dodging Khanna’s request to apologize, Miller instead said he wanted to “highlight the incredible job of the members of our armed forces.”“I stand by every decision I made on January 6,” Miller said.Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) also tore Miller to shreds on the crucial “1.5-hour gap” between D.C. Mayor Muriel Bower’s request for National Guard backup at about 1:30 p.m. and Miller’s authorization at 3:04 p.m. on Jan. 6. He noted that Trump had told Miller on Jan. 3 to grant Bowser’s request for resources.“Sir, she requested additional support from you. And during that 1.5 hours either you disobeyed an order given to you by the president to help Mayor Bowser, or the president changed his order and asked you to delay the support, or you just plain froze and were being indecisive as people were being injured, killed, while hundreds of rioters breached the Capitol and a nation was traumatized,” Krishnamoorthi said.When Miller insisted there were “8,000 badged and credentialed police officers on duty,” Krishnamoorthi asked him specifically why he was missing in action.“That’s completely inaccurate!” Miller hit back, to which Krishnamoorthi responded, “Sir, you partially own this mayhem and that why I’m going to ask for a Department of Defense investigation into your actions.”“I already requested that before I left the DoD,” Miller said.In his March interview with VICE, Miller said he believed Trump played a clear role in the insurrection, stating that “it’s pretty much definitive” the event wouldn’t have happened if the president had not encouraged it in his speech that day.“It seems cause-and-effect,” Miller said at the time. “The question is, did he know he was enraging people to do that? I don’t know.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • White House on Liz Cheney: 'Disturbing' to see her attacked for speaking truth

    The White House is alarmed over the GOP’s barrage of attacks on now former Republican conference leader Rep. Liz Cheney, casting its Wednesday morning ouster of the Wyoming lawmaker as “disturbing.”

  • Ex-cops in Floyd death claim witness coercion, harm of leak

    Attorneys for three former Minneapolis officers awaiting trial in George Floyd's death will be in court Thursday to argue pretrial motions, including a request that prosecutors be sanctioned after media reports that Derek Chauvin had planned to plead guilty a year ago, and allegations that they haven't disclosed information about the alleged coercion of a witness. Attorneys for Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao have said they want the court to require prosecuting attorneys to submit affidavits under oath that they aren't responsible for the leak to the media. In a filing late Wednesday, Thao's attorney also alleged that the Hennepin County medical examiner was coerced to include “neck compression” in his findings — and that prosecutors knew of it.

  • Andrew Garfield says if he's ever desperate for money he will let people pay him to whisper his iconic 'Social Network' line in their ear

    The actor, who played Eduardo Saverin, said he came up with the idea to whisper his famous line during a scene toward the end of the 2010 movie.

  • Poteet wins MLB debut, Marlins edge Diamondbacks 3-2

    Cody Poteet won his major league debut, Jesús Aguilar homered for a third straight game and the Miami Marlins beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-2 on Wednesday night. The 26-year-old Poteet (1-0) gave up a run in the first inning and a solo homer in the fifth but was otherwise solid. Aguilar pushed the Marlins to a 2-0 lead in the first when he turned on Matt Peacock's 93 mph fastball and launched the ball down the left-field line.

  • Mohamed Hadid ‘to sell off’ troubled mega-mansion he was ordered to tear down as a ‘clear and present’ danger to public

    Cost to demolish half-built Bel Air property estimated at $5m

  • Zack Snyder says Netflix saved his zombie heist movie 'Army of the Dead' after it sat on the shelf for over 10 years - and 'mind-boggling' sequels could be coming

    After stalling creatively at Warner Bros., Zack Snyder tells Insider how "Army" landed at Netflix and what fans can expect from his newest franchise.

  • Andrew Yang says he mourns for 'every Palestinian life taken before its time' after backlash over pro-Israel tweet

    Yang's initial tweet did not express any solidarity with Palestinians, even as Israeli airstrikes killed dozens - including children.

  • Zack Snyder's first zombie movie in 17 years, 'Army of the Dead,' may have you rooting for the undead by its end

    Snyder's return to the genre is what you expected from 2016's "Suicide Squad" if they were going up against the undead in an "Ocean's 11"-style movie.