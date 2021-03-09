Grand jury ties Haitian man now in US custody to American citizen’s kidnapping in 2020

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jacqueline Charles, Jay Weaver
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Charles Wiener was on his way home in Haiti’s capital when a group of heavily armed men surrounded his vehicle, held him inside at gunpoint and drove him to a slum, where he was held captive for three days.

The abduction sent shock waves through Port-au-Prince last March, highlighting growing fears over a spike in kidnappings for ransom; it was one of at least three reported that day. Wiener was considered vulnerable because he was in a car without tinted windows, allowing his captors to quickly grab him. For many, it was a reminder that no one was safe: Wiener is a U.S. citizen and his family well-known in the Haitian coffee business.

On Monday, Peterson Benjamin, a suspected gang leader with the feared Village de Dieu, or Village of God, gang, appeared in federal court on charges related to Wiener’s kidnapping and that of four other U.S. citizens, including three minors. The kidnappings happened between March and November of last year.

The nine-count indictment by a Washington, D.C., grand jury includes charges of hostage taking and possessing a firearm during a violent crime and was unsealed Monday as Benjamin made his first court appearance in Fort Lauderdale. He asked to be transferred to the District of Colombia, where the indictment originated from, to fight the charges. Each of the hostage taking charges carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment. He also faces up to life imprisonment for the gun charges.

Peterson Benjamin was arrested on Friday, March 5, by Haiti National Police. On Monday, March 8, he waived his first appearance and agreed to be transferred to Washington, D.C. where a grand jury has indicted him on nine counts of hostage taking and brandishing an illegal firearm during a violent crime.
Peterson Benjamin was arrested on Friday, March 5, by Haiti National Police. On Monday, March 8, he waived his first appearance and agreed to be transferred to Washington, D.C. where a grand jury has indicted him on nine counts of hostage taking and brandishing an illegal firearm during a violent crime.

Speaking through an interpreter during Monday’s court hearing via video conference, Benjamin told a federal judge that he understood the charges pending against him, but that he had no money to hire a private attorney to fight them.

The indictment sheds new light on what has became an increasingly organized and frightful scourge affecting everyone from wealthy businessmen to poor schoolgirls.

According to the filing, Wiener, 48, was transferred from his vehicle to another car on March 5, 2020, and then taken to a safe house. He was also forced to stay in the building against his will, while Benjamin and others negotiated the $19,000 ransom payment. He was freed one year ago Monday.

They were filming a movie in Haiti. Then they got kidnapped.

Seven months after Wiener’s abduction, Benjamin and other, still unidentified conspirators collected $11,800 in ransom for the release of three U.S. citizen children and their Haitian father after the four were also forced from their vehicle at gunpoint. Five days later, another U.S. citizen was also abducted. Marie Quine, was forced from her vehicle at gunpoint on Nov. 6 and released two days later after Benjamin and his accomplices received about $16,000 in ransom.

Known also by the name “Ti Peter Vilaj,” Benjamin cast himself in court as a self-employed indigent, offering no specifics, and with just the equivalent of $250 in a Haitian bank account. He had no children, he said, but was currently engaged to be married with a woman who lives in New York.

Lissner Mathieu, 55, a convicted drug trafficker who skipped out on his probation, waived his first appearance in a U.S. federal court in Fort Lauderdale Monday, March 8, and agreed to be transferred to New York to answer charges. He was taken into U.S. custody on Friday by Drug Enforcement Administration agents.
Lissner Mathieu, 55, a convicted drug trafficker who skipped out on his probation, waived his first appearance in a U.S. federal court in Fort Lauderdale Monday, March 8, and agreed to be transferred to New York to answer charges. He was taken into U.S. custody on Friday by Drug Enforcement Administration agents.

Benjamin was arrested by Haiti National Police last week and transferred over to Federal Bureau of Investigation agents on Friday. He was flown to the United States along with Lissner Mathieu, 55, a convicted drug trafficker and close supporter of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse who violated the terms of his 10-year probation when he fled to Haiti in 2006 after serving more than 1,070 days in jail.

According to U.S. court files, Mathieu started arranging shipments of cocaine between Haiti and Port Richmond, New York, in 2001 for a fee of $3,000 per kilogram for the drug organization he was working for. Soon, he decided to branch out on his own. He later admitted in court to importing over 500 kilograms of cocaine between 2001 and 2003, laundering the proceeds to Haiti, where his businesses include an ice-making company.

Federal agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Drug Enforcement Administration arrived in Haiti Friday, March 5, 2021 to fly out two individuals. Lissner Mathieu, 55, in the light green shirt, is a U.S. fugitive known as &#x00201c;Ti-Nwa.&#x00201d; Next to him, in a a dark green shirt, is Peterson &#x00201c;Ti Peter Vilaj&#x00201d; Benjamin (right), a Haitian national. Both men were arrested earlier in the week by Haiti National Police.
Federal agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Drug Enforcement Administration arrived in Haiti Friday, March 5, 2021 to fly out two individuals. Lissner Mathieu, 55, in the light green shirt, is a U.S. fugitive known as “Ti-Nwa.” Next to him, in a a dark green shirt, is Peterson “Ti Peter Vilaj” Benjamin (right), a Haitian national. Both men were arrested earlier in the week by Haiti National Police.

Mathieu, a naturalized U.S. citizen who goes by the nickname “Ti-Nwa,” or Little Black, waived his first appearance Monday and asked to be transferred to New York. The probation violation, a judge said, carries a maximum of five years in jail. Mathieu, who was picked up agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration, also said he is too poor to afford an attorney. He has only about $2,000 in a Haitian bank, he said, and owned a business raising pigs and chicken in Haiti, where he has seven children.

Mathieu, who used the last name Joseph on his various Haitian ID cards, made no mention of his ties to Haiti’s National Palace or its president during his brief court appearance. Following his arrest, a photo of him on the campaign trail with Moïse emerged. Police found an official National Palace access badge on him at the time of his arrest, along with two official national identification cards with different numbers. The national IDs double as voting cards.

In a press release, the president’s office said Mathieu had a badge to the palace like any “service provider,” and was “neither a [close associate] nor a driver of the President of the Republic.” Officials did not explain what, if any, services Mathieu provided.

Last week, the government announced a number of new measures aimed at responding to the surge in kidnappings. Among them: prohibiting private vehicles from having tinted windows. The measure has created confusion in the public. Some now fear all tinted cars belong to criminals not abiding by the rules. Some have thrown rocks at suspect vehicles.

Haiti is in the midst of both a surge in crime and a political crisis. Thousands of protesters have taken to the streets in recent days to demand Moïse’s resignation.

Recommended Stories

  • Thailand jails more protest leaders until trial for royal insults

    Three Thai protest leaders were jailed on Monday pending their trial for insulting the country's powerful monarchy, their lawyer said, after the state prosecutor indicted 18 activists for sedition over anti-government rallies last year. The jailed protesters had broken traditional taboos by criticising King Maha Vajiralongkorn, risking prosecution under a strict lese majeste law that makes insulting or defaming the king, queen, heir and regent punishable by up to 15 years in prison. The criminal court denied bail for Panusaya "Roong" Sithijirawattanakul, 22, Panupong "Mike Rayong" Jadnok, 24, and Jatupat "Pai Daodin" Boonpattararaksa, 29, who faced charges of lese majeste and 10 other offences including sedition over a Sept. 19 protest near Bangkok's royal palace.

  • Saudi-backed Yemeni government says restores ties with Qatar

    Yemen's internationally recognized government said on Sunday it had restored diplomatic ties with Qatar after four years of boycott led by Saudi Arabia and joined by other Arab countries. Saudi Arabia and its allies had agreed at a summit in January to end the political row which led to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt cutting trade, travel and diplomatic ties with Qatar in mid-2017.

  • First Lady Dr. Jill Biden Celebrates 21 ‘Extraordinary’ Recipients of the International Women of Courage Award

    ""Your fight is our fight, and your courage calls us to come together again and again and again," she said in a speech

  • Billionaire invites 8 strangers to join his SpaceX flight to the moon

    Yusaku Maezawa will pay for eight forward-thinking artists to travel to the moon with him in 2023.

  • New York’s Naked Cowboy just had a gig at Bike Week in Florida. Didn’t go well, cops say.

    Naked and Florida go together like milk and cookies.

  • RNC maintains right to use Trump's name in fundraising

    The Republican National Committee is defending its right to use former President Donald Trump's name in fundraising appeals after he demanded they put an end to the practice. In a Monday letter to Trump attorney Alex Cannon, RNC chief counsel J. Justin Riemer said the committee “has every right to refer to public figures as it engages in core, First Amendment-protected political speech" and said "it will continue to do so in pursuit of these common goals.”

  • Calls to #AbolishTheMonarchy went viral after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah interview

    Calls for the abolition of the British monarchy were made on social media following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah.

  • Megyn Kelly says Meghan Markle always claims to be a 'victim' after bombshell Oprah interview: 'Give me a break'

    "Everyone victimizes Meghan! Everyone! The palace! The press!" the former Fox News host, who was fired for making racist statements, said.

  • A new lab study shows troubling signs that Pfizer's and Moderna's COVID-19 shots could be far less effective against the variant first found in South Africa

    A mutation called E484K appeared to help the variant, first found in South Africa, to evade antibodies produced by the vaccines, the authors said.

  • UK's Johnson steers clear of royal racism row after Meghan interview

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson avoided wading into the clash of British royals on Monday, praising the queen but sidestepping questions about racism and insensitivity at the palace after an interview by Prince Harry and his wife Meghan. The former Hollywood actress, whose mother is Black and father is white, accused the royal family of pushing her to the brink of suicide. In a tell-all television interview, she said someone in the royal household had raised questions about the colour of her son's skin.

  • Obama said Pete Buttigieg couldn’t win Democratic nomination because he’s gay, book claims

    Former president reportedly used a ‘tone of light ridicule he some-times pointed at himself’

  • Supreme Court delivers final blow to Trump’s last election challenge

    The Supreme Court has tossed out former President Donald Trump’s last remaining challenge to the 2020 election after he lied about the results of the nationwide vote and urged states to wipe out thousands of ballots while promoting false claims of fraud. The court without comment rejected Mr Trump’s appeal, which challenged thousands of absentee ballots filed in Wisconsin, an election battleground that the former president lost by more than 20,000 votes. It was the last of three petitions filed at the Supreme Court near the end of his presidency that the justices declined to take up.

  • Looming China extradition deal worries Uighurs in Turkey

    Joining hundreds of women in Istanbul to protest at China's treatment of Uighurs, Nursiman Abdurasit tearfully thinks of her jailed mother in Xinjiang and fears that Uighurs like her in Turkey may one day be sent back under an extradition deal. Beijing approved an extradition treaty between the two nations in December and with the deal awaiting ratification by Ankara's parliament, activists among some 40,000 Uighurs living in Turkey have stepped up efforts to highlight their plight.

  • The Queen emerges unscathed as Meghan and Harry lavish praise on his grandmother

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex unloaded on Prince Charles, The Duchess of Cambridge, and the tabloid press in their extraordinary tell-all with Oprah Winfrey. But despite the numerous allegations levelled at named and unnamed members of the Royal family, The Queen emerged unscathed, and instead received glowing praise from the couple. Meghan described how "everyone" welcomed her to the royal set-up initially, but singled out the Queen as making her particularly comfortable. In another sign of their positive relationship, the Duchess said: “I just pick up the phone and I call the Queen - just to check-in. Meghan said the Queen has "always been wonderful" to her and that she reminded the Duchess of her own grandmother. "She’s always been warm and inviting," the Duchess added. The Duchess shared a touching anecdote on how her future husband’s grandmother gave her "some beautiful pearl earrings and a matching necklace" for the couple's first joint engagement together, and that the monarch also shared her blanket while travelling together between visits. The pair attended a ceremony for the opening of the new Mersey Gateway Bridge, in Widnes, Cheshire in June 2018 and travelled north on the Royal train.

  • Biden nominates female generals who were passed over by the Pentagon because they feared Trump's reaction

    Pentagon officials believed former President Donald Trump would oppose the promotion of female generals, report says.

  • What's causing vaccine delays in some Asian countries?

    In Asia, some vaccination programmes are either yet to begin, or are at a very early stage.

  • Spring breakers spreading COVID-19 variants could 'spell disaster' for the country, expert warns

    A world-leading health expert has warned that spring breakers could increase the spread of highly-transmissible coronavirus variants across the US.

  • China says hopes U.S. will remove 'unreasonable' curbs on cooperation

    China urged the United States on Sunday to remove "unreasonable" curbs on cooperation as soon as possible and work together on issues like climate change, while accusing Washington of bringing chaos in the name of spreading democracy. Last week, U.S. President Joe Biden singled out a "growing rivalry with China" as a key challenge facing the United States, with his top diplomat describing the country as "the biggest geopolitical test" of this century. Speaking at his annual news conference, the Chinese government's top diplomat, State Councillor Wang Yi, struck a tough line even as he outlined where the world's two biggest economies could work together.

  • How plans to slim down monarchy have spiralled into racism row

    For a monarch determined to slim down and modernise the Royal family for the 21st century, the Queen’s decision not to give her great-grandson Archie the title of prince made perfect sense. Following controversy over the roles and publicly funded privilege of minor members of The Firm, the Queen and the Prince of Wales had already decided to shift the focus to Her Majesty and just six others. What they could not have predicted was that two years later, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would try to weave that perceived snub into a new narrative – one of racism at the heart of the House of Windsor. “They didn't want him to be a prince,” the Duchess told Oprah Winfrey, “which would be different from protocol ... we have in tandem the conversation of, ‘He won't be given security. He’s not going to be given a title.’ And also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.” Regardless of its veracity, Harry and Meghan’s claim that there were concerns about the colour of their baby’s skin has the power to do permanent damage to the royal brand. Irrespective of who made the alleged comment about Archie’s skin, the Duke and Duchess have put the Prince of Wales in the eye of the storm by claiming he ignored warnings of possible racist attacks on Archie when decisions were made about his security. A source close to the Sussexes said the couple had seen intelligence and security reports that suggested their son was at a heightened risk, partly because of his mixed race heritage. “Security was paramount to them,” the source said. “On that basis, as a couple, they wanted him to be a prince and that was made clear to the Royal family.”

  • Biden eyes trashing Trump-era rules that advocates feared would silence sexual assault survivors on college campuses

    The rules were unveiled by former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos in the final year of the Trump administration.