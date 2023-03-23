Grand jury in Trump probe of hush money payment to Stormy Daniels set to reconvene Thursday but no indictment vote expected

3
Molly Crane-Newman, New York Daily News
·2 min read

The Manhattan grand jury hearing evidence against Trump is due to return to court Thursday, two sources told the Daily News — but the panel is not expected to hear evidence in the investigation into Trump’s hush money deal with porn star Stormy Daniels, according to a report.

That means the vote on whether to indict Trump will not land until at least next week, according to Business Insider.

It wasn’t clear whether the grand jurors will hear about anything related to Trump Thursday. Investigative grand juries like the 23-person panel hearing the hush money case — which a source told The News will meet at noon — sit longer than regular ones.

They may be hearing about multiple unrelated investigations by the DA’s office, which take longer to explain and require more witnesses.

The recent testimony of Michael Cohen, who said he thought he was the final witness, and a lawyer representing Trump’s interests, Robert Costello, has fueled speculation DA Alvin Bragg will decide soon whether to pursue an indictment against Trump.

The grand jury investigating Trump’s hush money deal did not meet Wednesday. A law enforcement source said members of the panel had been notified by the DA’s office to stay home on “standby” and be prepared to come back Thursday.

Scores of reporters have descended on the lower Manhattan courthouses since earlier this week in anticipation of charges.

It was unclear if more witnesses are expected to be called when the grand jury does reconvene — or if the panel’s next move is to vote on an indictment.

The grand jury, which was impaneled in January, is believed to be hearing evidence about the payment Cohen made to Daniels in the weeks leading up to Trump’s 2016 election as president. Sources connected to the probe say Bragg is considering felony-level charges against Trump related to how he and his company classified payback checks to his then-lawyer and hid them to disguise further wrongdoing.

If Trump is indicted, it would be the first time criminal charges are brought against a former U.S. president.

