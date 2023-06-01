Grand jury votes to not indict Dayton officer involved in April shooting

A Dayton officer will not face criminal charges for shooting a suspect in April.

A Montgomery County grand jury decided to not indict a Dayton officer on charges connected to the shooting from April 10, a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. The officer was previously identified as Officer Riley Brown.

Dayton police, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol, and other agencies were working a grand theft auto suppression operation on April 10 when an officer conducted a traffic stop on an SUV for a wanted person in the 1000 block of Salem Avenue.

During the stop, the front passenger got out of the SUV and ran from the scene.

Riley chased after the man, 36-year-old Delandrias Webster, on foot between apartment buildings into the alley. Police Chief Kamran Afzal said Brown gave verbal commands to Webster, telling him to stop and show his hands.

“During the foot pursuit, the officer observed the suspect remove a firearm from his pocket. Fearing for his safety, the officer discharged his firearm, striking the suspect,” Afzal said at a press conference.

Within seconds of the shooting, the officer started administering aid to Webster and requested a medic to the scene.

Video captured by the Ohio State Highway Patrol Aviation Unit showed Webster running from the traffic stop and an officer chasing him. Afzal said that one of the clips showed that when Webster fell to the ground several objects, including a handgun, came out of his pocket. A handgun was later found on the scene, as well as two phones and suspected cocaine.

Webster was taken to the hospital from the scene.

Brown has been put on paid administrative leave pending an investigation. We’re working to learn if he’s returned to work.