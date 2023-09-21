Grand jury votes not to indict Kettering officer involved in August shooting

A Kettering police officer who shot a man they said did not listen to their commands in August will not face criminal charges.

On Aug. 3 Kettering police officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance on Hadley Avenue, Kettering Police Department previously told News Center 7.

“They’re arguing with each other and he’s like threatening to do something if the cops come,” a 911 caller told dispatchers.

Body camera showed officers arriving on the scene and giving verbal commands to the man inside the housing unit, but the man, identified as 25-year-old Antonio Rose, rushed out the door to the closest officer.

“Show me your hands!” an officer said before shots were fired.

Rose was shot twice and officers immediately pinned him to the ground before putting him in handcuffs.

Police have not identified the officer who shot Rose “as they are still a victim under Marsy’s Law,” according to a department spokesperson.

On Sept. 21 the officer accused of shooting Rose was not indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury, meaning he will not face criminal charges, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

The officer is still currently on administrative leave, but will be returning to full duty, the department spokesperson said.

Rose allegedly attacked a woman known to him and then barricaded himself in her apartment while cutting his wrists with a knife.

He was treated for his injuries and booked into Montgomery County Jail.

He is currently not listed as in custody of the jail.

We will continue following this story and update as new information becomes available.



