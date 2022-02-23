Grand jury to weigh Quintez Brown case after shooting in Craig Greenberg's office

Quintez Brown's case will be heard by a grand jury.

On Wednesday, Brown waived his right to a preliminary hearing and instead opted to have a grand jury hear his case, in which he is accused of trying to murder Louisville mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg.

Brown, 21, a former Courier Journal intern, was charged last week with attempted murder and four counts of wanton endangerment after police say he entered Greenberg's campaign office in Butchertown on Feb. 14 and opened fire with a gun. None of the five people in the office were injured, but a bullet grazed Greenberg's shirt.

The case now goes to the grand jury, which is routine in a felony case. The grand jury will decide if there is sufficient evidence to go forward with prosecution of the charges at the circuit court level.

The most serious charge against Brown, attempted murder, is a felony punishable by 10 to 20 years in prison.

When no one is injured, the offense is considered nonviolent and the offender is eligible for parole after serving 20% of the sentence, rather than 85% for a violent crime, according to attorney Brian Butler, a former prosecutor.

Wanton endangerment is a felony punishable by one to five years in prison.

Wednesday's hearing was Brown's second in the case. The day after the incident, Brown was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him and Judge Annette Karem increased his bail from $75,000 to $100,000.

During his first court appearance, attorney Rob Eggert entered a not guilty plea on Brown's behalf, requested a bond decrease and urged the court to recognize Brown's mental state.

Eggert, who was retained by Brown’s father and stepmother, said Brown had been battling “mental and emotional issues.”

"This is not a hate crime — it is a mental health case," he said in an interview after that arraignment.

Louisville activist Quintez Brown.

On the evening of Feb. 16, Brown was freed from the jail after money was put forward by the Louisville Community Bail Fund, a local group that raises money to free defendants in criminal cases and connect them with pretrial support resources.

Brown has been on home incarceration since then. He attended the second court appearance virtually, though his lawyer was present.

Brown is currently a senior at the University of Louisville and is a graduate of Manual High. Additionally, Brown worked as a former intern and editorial columnist for The Courier Journal.

Brown's next court date will be March 21.

