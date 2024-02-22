Grand Ledge Shell station robbed early Thursday

GRAND LEDGE — A Shell gas station on Saginaw Highway was robbed early Thursday morning, Grand Ledge police said today.

Police said they are seeking a single suspect, who entered the store, took money and merchandise and then fled. Police did not provide a description of the individual or disclose how much money was taken.

At about 5:05 a.m., Grand Ledge police said in a press release, one person robbed Johnny's Market, 1016 E. Saginaw Hwy. Police did not say what type of weapon the individual had.

Grand Ledge police were assisted by the Michigan State Police, the East Lansing Police Department, and the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office.

"This is an ongoing investigation; no other information will be provided," the release said.

A Shell station in Charlotte was robbed Saturday morning by two people, Charlotte police said.

Anyone with information regarding the crime is asked to contact the Grand Ledge Police Department at 517-627-2115 or CrimeStoppers of Mid-Michigan at 517-483-STOP.

