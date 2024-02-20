Grand opening held for new Sheetz location in the Miami Valley

A grand opening was held Tuesday for a new Sheetz location in the Miami Valley.

The store is located on Benchwood Road near Miller Lane in Vandalia.

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson was there when the doors opened and the line of excited customers wrapped around the building.

Billi Ewing said she is excited this location opened because it’s much closer to her home.

“I should not be this happy to be here today,” Ewing said.

Marvalene Raglin, who works just down the road, said her shift started at 8 a.m. but she made sure to stop by.

“I got my bags, I got just about everything and I gave them a canned good, I’m here for the food bank,” Raglin said.

In honor of the grand opening, Sheetz is donating $2,500 to the Dayton Foodbank as well as giving $2,500 to the Special Olympics of Ohio.

Adam Sheetz, the grandson of Robert Sheetz, said giving back to the community is something they always do when a new location opens.

“It’s a long, long Sheetz tradition,” Sheetz said.

Although Tuesday was a huge celebration for the Vandalia location, Sheetz is still struggling to get other cities on board for them to build.

Kettering voted down the rezoning application for Sheetz, and Centerville said no to a proposal to build as well.

Many people in the community have spoken against the Sheetz, including a church nearby where that gas station was supposed to be built.

Centerville now faces a lawsuit from Sheetz after the city initially accepted the proposal until the full city council denied it.

“We intend on making a presence in Dayton and being just a great neighbor and to serve this community,” Sheetz said.

Just like the other Sheetz locations in Ohio, this one will be open 24/7 and 365 days out of the year.