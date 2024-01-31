Grand opening of Segrest Stadium set

Jan. 30—Odessa College will celebrate the grand opening and official ribbon cutting for the new James Segrest Stadium and outdoor Fitness Court at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 2.

Cindi Williams, special guest and daughter of Coach James Segrest, will be recognized at the beginning of the ceremony. Segrest served as head track coach and athletic director at Odessa College, where his teams won 11 National Championships.

Featured speakers will be representatives from First Basin Credit Union and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas, who sponsored The Fitness Court; Odessa Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Renee Earls; OC Athletic Director Wayne Baker; and OC President Gregory D. Williams.

Following the ribbon cutting, OC Vice President for Institutional Advancement Allisa Cornelius will lead the audience in an inaugural walk around the track to the new Fitness Court — the world's best outdoor gym — for a demonstration of the new fitness facility. The Fitness Court will be open to the public and is designed to provide a full body workout in only seven minutes, a news release said.

With the completion of the James Segrest Stadium, Odessa College looks forward to re-building a competitive, winning NJCAA Division 1 co-ed track and field team. The team will practice and compete at the state-of-the-art facility which meets NJCAA, NCAA and UIL competition standards.

The stadium complex includes:

— A grand entrance with box office, concessions, and restrooms.

— A state of the art, lighted track and field.

— Terraced seating and picnic areas.

— Grandstands on the east and west sides of the field.

— A press box.

— A multimedia scoreboard.