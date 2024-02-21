Grand opening set for Palm Springs' first affordable housing complex in over a decade

The wait is over: A grand opening ceremony for the Monarch Apartment Homes, the first affordable housing complex in Palm Springs in more than a decade, will be held Thursday.

The grand opening event is scheduled to begin at noon. The 60-unit affordable housing community is located at 3130 N. Indian Canyon Drive.

A look at Monarch

Monarch was designed under the direction of Maria Song, principal with the Palm Springs architectural firm Interactive Design Corp.

A full waiting list already exists at the newly built Monarch Apartment Homes located on Indian Canyon Drive at San Rafael in Palm Springs, Calif., on Sunday, February 11, 2024.

It is comprised of 28 one-bedroom units, 16 two-bedroom units and 16 three-bedroom units, with one unit reserved for the manager’s apartment. Thirty units will be reserved for people making at least 60% of the median income in the area; 14 units will be reserved for those making 50% of the area's median income; and 15 units will be reserved for those making 30% of the median income.

Song used sloped overhangs, different accent colors on wall surfaces and balconies to break up the building and match the surrounding mid-century modern design, The Desert Sun previously reported. Butterfly motifs are also prevalent throughout the complex: There is a splash pad for children in the form of a monarch butterfly and landscaping that is attractive to the winged creatures.

The total cost of the project was $36 million, according to The Hoyt Organization. The bulk of the funding for the development was secured by nonprofit affordable housing developer Community Housing Opportunities Corporation, with the city of Palm Springs and Riverside County also providing funding.

The new Monarch Apartment Homes near completion at the corner of North Indian Canyon and San Rafael Drive in Palm Springs, Calif., on Wed., February 7, 2024.

People have been moving into Monarch over the last few weeks, and the complex is "totally leased up," Joy Silver, CHOC chief strategy officer, said.

"This is a very joyous moment for me to know that we're serving our mission, and come hell or high water, and there's been both of those things through the pandemic and everything else, we did not give up," Silver said. "We kept moving forward, we kept pushing forward, because we are mission-driven and that goal is to serve people."

Palm Springs' housing need

It's been a long time coming since the city's last affordable housing project: The Rosa Gardens Apartments, a 57-unit multiple family apartment complex in the Desert Highland neighborhood, was completed sometime in 2011 or 2012, city spokesperson Amy Blaisdell said in a previous Desert Sun report. Jay Virata, Palm Springs' director of community development, said in an email the availability of financing and lack of appropriate land for housing played a part in the gap.

The need for these types of units, however, continues to grow. The Regional Housing Needs Assessment (RHNA), mandated by California state law, requires cities and unincorporated areas to plan for new housing to accommodate projected growth and to meet the housing needs of everyone in the community.

Virata said that the state RHNA has established a target of 272 extremely low income units, 273 very low income units and 408 low income units, for a total of 953 units. Above those, the RHNA goals for the city of Palm Springs are 461 moderate income units and 1,143 above moderate income units, equaling 1,604 units. As a result, the total RHNA goal for Palm Springs to plan for is 2,557 housing units.

Construction continues on the Monarch Apartment Homes in Palm Springs, Calif., on July 21, 2023.

Though plenty more work has to be done to meet those numbers, Virata said Monarch is a step in the right direction.

"Affordable housing in general eases overcrowding, families living in garages, children having to work instead of focusing on school, parents having multiple jobs, lack of financial stability, preventing homelessness, better physical and mental health, housing closer to places of work, and helping to build stable communities," he said. "For Palm Springs, the Monarch Apartments means there will be 60 new affordable housing units to help households address these challenges."

Overall, affordable housing is a key issue throughout the Coachella Valley. According to Lift to Rise, a local nonprofit focused on promoting housing policy and development, nearly one in five (18%) of Coachella Valley residents live below the federal poverty line, compared to 13% of Californians and 13% of Americans overall. Additionally, the median household income in the Coachella Valley is $54,245, around $20,000 less than the median household income in California overall.

Other affordable housing projects in development

Two other affordable housing projects are in the works in the city. Vista Sunrise II, which will consist of 61 two- and three-story units, is expected to be complete later this year, while Aloe Palm Canyon, a 71-unit, two-story project for seniors, is expected to be completed in 2025, Virata said.

Lift to Rise is currently tracking 1,169 affordable units under construction in the Coachella Valley and another 518 set to begin construction soon.

