Grand Plans In Milan: P&Q’s Exclusive Interview With Federico Frattini, Dean Of POLIMI Graduate School Of Management

Federico Frattini, dean of Milan-based POLIMI Graduate School of Management: "Starting from 2020, we entered a process of deep rethinking about what the school stands for. What is its responsibility in society? What do we really want to achieve in terms of our purpose, our vision?"

It has been a busy two years for Federico Frattini. Appointed dean of one of Italy’s premier business schools at just 39 in 2020, he has presided over the introduction of cutting-edge new programs, including a newly revamped and repurposed MBA, as well as a digitalization effort that includes the launch of a pioneering AI platform.

But the biggest change began soon after Frattini took over, and continues this year. Frattini’s B-school, MIP Politecnico di Milano, rebranded to become POLIMI Graduate School of Management, a move that involved more than a name change for a B-school founded 43 years ago: It was part of a strategic plan and “repositioning” to become a school “recognized as one of the most innovative business schools,” Frattini says, “and because of its commitment to building a more equitable, inclusive and mindful society.”

‘A SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY THAT WE FEEL FOR OURSELVES’

It’s a big ambition in any environment. That it was undertaken amid a worldwide pandemic is doubly impressive.

“The path we have taken is not limited to a new logo and visual identity,” says Frattini, who assumed POLIMI’s deanship after a dozen years at the school as a professor of innovation. “POLIMI Graduate School of Management, in fact, wants to be a school rooted in Milan but present all over the world.”

Sustainability is a priority for one reason, Frattini says. Graduate business education is not only the likeliest agent of positive and sustainable change in the world — it may be the only one.

“Because there are 13,000 business schools in the globe, millions of people studying in these business schools every year and millions of alumni who are in touch with their business school,” Frattini tells Poets&Quants. “I really don’t see another place from which to source change, from which a trigger for positive change can come. It will not come from institutions. It will not come from regulation. It will not come from financial markets. It will come from a new generation of leaders trained mostly in business school who become more aware of the role that they can play, of the paradox that they can solve between maximizing profits and shareholder values and impacting positively on society. As I said before, there’s growing evidence in research that this can be done — that there’s a way to combine the happiness of shareholders and the suite of higher purposes. But it’s still not, I would say, in the core of business schools’ actions.

“And so it’s really, I would say, a social responsibility that we feel for ourselves. We have a belief that education is the most powerful weapon that you can have to change the world, using the words of Nelson Mandela. This is the time when, in business schools, we need to act. There are special issues in top management journals discussing repurposing business schools — forums, books — but action is still lagging behind. So this is our little attempt in our small business school.”

BIG PLANS IN MILAN

An expert in AI, Frattini has overseen an ambitious digitalization effort at POLIMI, which for the first time in 2022 was ranked among the top 100 B-schools by The Financial Times. It is ranked second in Italy behind only SDA Bocconi — and given its ambitious array of undertakings, even higher positions in the rankings seem likely in future.

Earlier this year POLIMI launched FLEXA, an AI learning platform developed in partnership with Microsoft that acts as a career coach for potential students, current cohorts, and alumni networks. FLEXA analyzes each individual and suggests personalized materials to close skills gaps while promoting their profiles to recruiters. As dean, Frattini has also been heavily involved in POLIMI recently achieving “B Corp Certification,” an award recognizing companies’ commitment to sustainable development and building a more inclusive society. POLIMI is the first Italian business school to secure the designation, and just one of a few worldwide.

In the classroom, too, POLIMI under Frattini’s guidance is making news. In January the B-school announced a “NewGeneration MBA” that aims to train a new generation of leaders for an era focused on sustainability, promising to deliver advanced management skills combined with tools “to unleash the latent power of purpose and enable a new generation of leaders to meet the unique challenges of the 21st century.” The new MBA launches this fall. Even more recently, POLIMI announced a partnership with French B-school SKEMA to create a unique double degree in product management and UX design that offers students the combination of tech, business, and design skills most valued by companies looking to strengthen their product teams. The new program’s first cohort, which will split time between Paris and Milan, also gets underway this fall.

Q&A WITH FEDERICO FRATTINI

“We want to be a place of experimentation where innovative, practical and applicable solutions are born to solve the most pressing problems that our society is experiencing,” Frattini says. “A school capable of promoting a true sense of community that brings together students, teachers, and alumni, but also all the school staff. An institution that is committed to inspiring and promoting a genuine commitment to making our planet and society better, more sustainable, more equitable, and more inclusive places.”

In an exclusive interview with Poets&Quants, Frattini talks about his plans for the growing B-school, including the rebranding that has led the school to launch a new strategic plan and to redefine its purpose and values. The interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Poets&Quants: Let’s start with the rebrand of the school. We’re still only a couple of months into the new name. It’s no small thing to change the name of a business school, but this was about more than just a name change, wasn’t it?

Federico Frattini: Yeah, there are two interconnected things that explain why we decided to go for this brave, let’s say, step. One is the fact that starting from 2020, we entered a process of deep rethinking about what the school stands for. What is its responsibility in society? What do we really want to achieve in terms of our purpose, our vision? And this led us to identify a clear positioning of the school as a place where we inspire people and organizations that believe in innovation, to really shape a better future for all, which means that we are seriously committed to take on a more active role in creating a new generation of leaders who are deeply aware, deeply conscious of their inner values, their inner motivations, the meaning that they give to their work. And through this process of building awareness, they are also able to become positive agents of change in their organizations.

We are very much convinced that sustainability and impact do not come from outside, and cannot be seen as something you have to do, because there are certifications, because there are political, societal, institutional pressures. It’s something that really happens, if it comes from a deeper understanding of the role that we play in our everyday action, not only in maximizing the value for our shareholders, but also in impacting broadly our society. So this led to really setting up a new culture for the business school, a new set of values for the business school. And we wanted all of these to be reflected in the entire experience that we offer to our prospective students, current students, alumni, and companies we work with. Which of course required also a change in not exactly the naming, but for sure the branding experience, the values that it conveys. So this is one important trajectory.

The second one is acknowledging that our previous naming today stands for something that is not really identifiable, goes back to our legacy where we were founded in 1979. MIP was the acronym of Master in Production Engineering, which was the very early positioning of the school. So a school which trained engineers on more management-related topics. In 40 years of history, even before our new strategic plan, the school has become really a business school, where we open up our programs also to non-engineers, non-technical people. And so even without the strategic developments that started in 2020, we understood that our name didn’t really convey what we became. We did this process together with Interbrand, one of the top consulting firms in branding, and with data they proved that our name didn’t really convey the essence of a modern business school.

And we decided in the naming to establish a stronger connection with Polytech Milano, the university we belong to. Because it has become really a internationally recognized brand. It’s among the top 10 technical universities in Europe, among the top 15 in the world. In design, it’s No. 4 in the world, architecture No. 5 in the world. So a very well-reputed technical entrepreneurship innovation school. So we wanted to establish that closer connection and then strengthen also our belonging to the city of Milan, which after Expo 2015 has gone through a period of real growth, development, and innovation, and now it’s considered among the top destinations in Europe for students coming from everywhere in the world.

So this is about the name, the values, the tone of voice, the responsibility that we feel are more reflected into the type of graphic elements of the brand, the colors that we use, the tone of voice that we apply. And this is the process that led us to change our name and brand.

P&Q: Talking of sustainability, just about every top B-school is talking about it right now, in Europe and the United States and elsewhere. How does your school stand out? In what way would you like it to stand out even further?

Federico Frattini: I think that today, most of the efforts of business school in the field of sustainability are very much related to teaching sustainability skills framework, how to design a sustainability strategy, a materiality matrix, stakeholder engagement. So the classical approach is to enlarge the component of more traditional MBAs, master’s programs that deal with sustainability and impact. So that’s the most common approach that I see. I see discussion in conferences organized by AACSB or others about whether we should design new programs entirely focused on sustainability, or whether we should add modules, majors, electives to existing programs, so this is kind of the debate. I’ve seen very few attempts — and this is what maybe we are trying to use as a lever to distinguish our school — I’ve seen less attempts in challenging the core assumptions of the MBA and master’s programs that business schools teach.

And the core assumption in my view means exactly what I was saying before: Sustainability comes by necessity through a stronger attention to the human side of management and leadership. To really create sustainable, impactful organizations, we need to start from building a more conscious and meaningful style of leading organizations. We need to switch from the idea that businesses are such a technical system designed to maximize some measurable objectives, to a view of organizations as expressive systems where their inner meaning is to give sense to the work of people. And through these sense-making activities, we create energy, engagement, commitment, positive emotions. That is what can unleash the achievement of higher purposes, more expansive purposes. As many professors talk about, such as Ranjay Gulati from Harvard Business School, or Rebecca Henderson from Harvard, George Serafeim. But then it’s not reflected in programs.

So our attempt, especially with the New Generation MBA that is starting this fall, is really to change from scratch the approach and start from the self component of an executive MBA. So workshops, coaching sessions, bringing into the program other disciplines — spirituality, psychology, sociology, philosophy — to build better people more than better leaders. Then on this, you can build the hard technical skills that any MBA candidates need to have. So that’s one distinctive aspect, which is more reflected in our New Generation MBA as a pilot project. And then next year, if it’s successful, we want to extend this approach to other programs.

The second thing is that business schools are businesses themselves. There are business schools with $200 million revenues and hundreds and hundreds of staff, but I’ve seen very few business schools behaving authentically — working hard to become, themselves, really conscious, really impactful, really sustainable organizations. So all the standards that are being discussed in accreditation bodies or ranking institutions are much more on mapping sustainable development goals in courses, how much you teach sustainability — not enough, in my view, in terms of how you are behaving as a real authentic sustainable organization.

P&Q: Following on that, you just received the B Corp Certification, and that supports what you’re talking about, doesn’t it?

Federico Frattini: The decision to go through this process, which has positioned us as the first, and I think today still the only, business school in Europe with that certification, is really to test ourselves as a sustainable organization. And we are just publishing the first sustainability plan of the school, done exactly as real sustainable businesses do. It’s a plan where we state our goals, where we plan actions, that was built by listening to stakeholders. So we are trying to establish a serious commitment in being authentically a sustainable organization as a way to be, I would say, authentic in also teaching sustainability or teaching impact. I think these two aspects are what we are trying to use as levers to position our school in a different way, in the debate about sustainability.

P&Q: Sustainability takes on a more urgent character when you look at what’s happening in Italy and Europe right now with climate change, with massive droughts and weather changes and the strife that results from that. Is there an urgency to this, to your school’s rebranding, and to graduate business education embracing sustainability?

Federico Frattini: “We are committed to a more active role in creating a new generation of leaders who are deeply aware of their inner values, their inner motivations, the meaning they give to their work — and through this process of building awareness, they are also able to become positive agents of change in their organizations.”

Federico Frattini: It's a priority for one reason, because there are 13,000 business schools in the globe, millions of people studying in these business schools every year and millions of alumni who are in touch with their business school. I really don't see another place from which to source change, from which a trigger for positive change can come. It will not come from institutions. It will not come from regulation. It will not come from financial markets. It will come from a new generation of leaders trained mostly in business school who become more aware of the role that they can play, of the paradox that they can solve between maximizing profits and shareholder values and impacting positively on society. As I said before, there's growing evidence in research that this can be done — that there's a way to combine the happiness of shareholders and the suite of higher purposes. But it's still not, I would say, in the core of business schools' actions.

And so it’s really, I would say, a social responsibility that we feel for ourselves. We have a belief that education is the most powerful weapon that you can have to change the word, using the words of Nelson Mandela. This is the time when, in business schools, we need to act. There are special issues in top management journals discussing repurposing business schools — forums, books — but action is still lagging behind. So this is our little attempt in our small business school.

P&Q: It’s been an interesting two years since you became dean in 2020, amid a pandemic in addition to all the urgent issues related to climate change and a hundred other issues. Talk about your two years in charge at POLIMI.

Federico Frattini: On one side, the breakout of the pandemic, of course, was a big mess to deal with, as with any other business school, because we have half of our students coming from abroad, from 55 countries every year. And so traveling was not possible. And so we had almost no students in 2020, and also beginning 2021 to travel to Italy for many, many months. So it was on one side a negative, a barrier to a big change like the one we want to do. But on the other side, designing our strategic plans, setting out our priorities, choosing who we want to be in five years’ time during the pandemic, because basically we did so starting from February 2020, was a rich opportunity to really ask yourself, “What can we do in a context that is changing in these directions?” And if you think about the pandemic, this problem is human, but not in terms of polluting or things like this, in terms of their systemic nature, in terms of their lack of collaboration, lack of trust, lack of common purposes, lack of empathy, all these big grand challenges at the very core, have a human component, have a lack of, I would say, humanization of relationships, of exchanges, of supplies.

I see business schools doing wonderful jobs in combining management with the distant disciplines like the ones I spoke about before. This is what we are doing. I really think that we need to broaden the perspective. We just did an attempt in 2021, just to tell you a story, and we launched a short program on spirituality and management. You can’t believe it. It was a huge success. A lot of people enrolling, a lot of companies asking for corporate programs on the topic. It’s a clear sign that people understand the importance of going deeper into the human nature of their being leaders. And so this was very reassuring in moving even further. So on one side it was a delay, the pandemic and all what was a consequence; on the other side, it was a trigger in thinking boldly about what we can do.

P&Q: Let me ask you for your views on traditional MBAs and what those need to do. What challenges does the MBA face in today’s world in 2022? And how is your school addressing some of those challenges?

Federico Frattini: I think the MBA for younger people who just graduated, two or three years of experience, is not suffering in terms of applications like executive MBAs. So I think it’s a format that still has a meaning. I see more attention of students toward shorter MBA programs. So in the U.S., they are almost all two years.

I’ve heard and read about the fact that two years is a little bit too much for stopping a career. Our program was until two, three years ago, one year and a half. One important move that we did is to shorten it to one year. So very concentrated, very full-time experience. What we are doing is two things. One is improving the component of internship and hands-on experience in companies, because we believe that this gives a different value proposition to the program — less theoretical, more practical. And because the longer you stay in a company, the higher will be the chances that then you get a permanent job. So it’s a way also to improve our placement.

And the second thing is the one I mentioned before: We are really starting from the person at the center. So the MBA starting in September, it’s called “New Generation MBA” because it aims to be in itself an MBA of a new generation and to prepare a new generation of leaders. So it really has a strong weight to the personal, human, inner development of these people through a series of really unconventional experiences like real coaching sessions with professional coaches, workshops where we work on the psychological dimensions of living in a company and working in a company, on cross-fertilization from other disciplines.

And then the more hard-skill start is a real redesign of the importance of the different components. I think that in our MBA until this year, the leadership component was very much technical — leading teams, managing negotiations or conflicts, public speaking, time management, attending a job interview. In my view, this is something that has already become a commodity. The new leadership component is the human development of people, as I said before. So that’s the other stage we are taking.

And to be honest, all the people who are enrolling in this MBA starting in the fall 2022 are acknowledging the importance of these aspects. So I received many messages saying, “I chose your MBA full-time because I see that it gives weight to what I consider important and to what other companies are increasingly searching for, in the talent that they hire.” So not only technically skilled people, but also more grounded, 360 humans, I would say.

P&Q: And perhaps related to this, but I see in The Financial Times ranking where your MBA ranked 91st, that you have 49% women in that program. What is your advice to other European MBA schools who are struggling to get anywhere near that? Some of the top business schools are stuck in the 30s for women in their MBA program. So you are doing something right there.

Federico Frattini: Oh, it’s a very positive number because we are perceived as belonging to a technical school. And this typically creates a little bit of a barrier toward women taking part in our programs. I think that what paid off in this direction is, it seems to be a marginal thing, but we worked very much on inclusion, in the touchpoints that we create with our students. So the tone of voice, the brand we want to convey. It’s not the typical, I would say, masculine environment — power, success, career — but really something that positively waits and gives importance to values that go outside this.

I would say that also comparing ourselves with other Italian business schools that are more on the traditional, I would say, leadership and management archetype — this is a distinguishing aspect. Then we do many things that other business schools do, waivers and scholarships for women to encourage their participation.

