In Grand Prairie apartment, man slashed to death woman he previously dated, police say

A 53-year-old man slashed to death inside a Grand Prairie apartment a woman with whom he had previously dated, police said on Monday.

Police found Sabrina Freeman’s body about 8:45 p.m. Saturday at her apartment in the 1400 block of North State Highway 360, where they responded to a welfare check.

Freeman was 51.

The suspect, Samuel Wilson, 53, surrendered on Sunday to detectives at the Grand Prairie Public Safety Building, police said.

Police did not describe what they allege motivated the killing.

Wilson was being held on Monday in the Grand Prairie Detention Center on suspicion of murder. His bond was set at $1,000,000.