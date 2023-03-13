Grand Prairie high school teacher had improper relationship with student, police allege

A teacher at a Grand Prairie high school was arrested last week on suspicion of having an improper relationship with a student, according to a Tarrant County state court clerk record.

Cody Bush taught at South Grand Prairie High School at the time when authorities allege the offense occurred. Bush, 30, was booked on Friday.

The Grand Prairie Independent School District’s administration received information on the relationship on March 2, and it placed Bush on leave, according to a message the district sent on Thursday to the school’s parents and staff. The matter was referred to a law enforcement officer.

Bush resigned from the district and the relationship was reported to the state Board of Educator Certification.

“I have no tolerance for any type of inappropriate communication or contact between a teacher and a student,” Superintendent Linda Ellis wrote. “We will continue to partner with the Grand Prairie Police Department to ensure our students’ safety.”

Sam Buchmeyer, a school district spokesperson, declined to say on what date the district hired Bush.

Detective Mark Beseda, a Grand Prairie Police Department spokesperson, declined to release details of the allegations.

“We are aware of an incident that occurred and are investigating the involvement of all who were present, including juveniles,” Beseda wrote in response to a reporter’s inquiry.