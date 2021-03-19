Grand Prairie man arrested in connection with Fort Worth game room homicide, robbery

A Grand Prairie man accused in the March 4 shooting death of a Fort Worth game room employee was in custody Friday and faces a charge of capital murder, according to jail records and Fort Worth police.

More arrests are expected in the case, authorities said.

Jail records identified the suspect as Renay Juan Moreno, 25, of Grand Prairie, who was arrested about 8 p.m. Thursday.

Moreno was in the Tarrant County Jail on Friday with bond set at $400,000.

He is the first person to be arrested in the March 4 shooting death of 37-year-old Mahmmud F. Ghanim of Arlington. He died from gunshot wounds to his abdomen and pelvis, according to a ruling by officials with the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Just days after the fatal shooting and robbery, Fort Worth detectives released surveillance video from the business in hope that someone would recognize the suspects and contact authorities.

Moreno is accused of being involved in the fatal shooting of Ghanim and robbing patrons in the game room.

Two suspects were captured on security videos in the business in the 3800 block of Altamesa Boulevard. One man appeared to be wearing long white shorts and a puffy black coat with a hood, as well as a Dallas Cowboys hat. This man had a star tattoo on his left hand, police said, and another tattoo of some kind on his right hand.

The other man was wearing black pants and a black sweatshirt with a hoodie, the videos show. A surveillance image provided by police shows him pointing a gun with his right hand as he appears to be speaking to patrons.

The two men were seen driving away in a white SUV, police said.

Fort Worth officers responded around 2 a.m. on March 4 to a call of a shooting at the game room behind the Arby’s on Altamesa Boulevard, in a strip mall, according to a police call log. The found the victim with an apparent gunshot wound to his upper torso, police said. The name of the game room was not listed on police reports.

He was taken to a hospital but didn’t survive his injuries, police said.

Story continues

Police believe the two suspects robbed multiple people inside the game room of property and money.

Anyone who thinks they may know the identities of one or both of the men was asked to call police at 817-392-4341.

This report contains information from Fort Worth Star-Telegram archives.