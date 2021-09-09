Grand Prairie murder suspect on the run after killing woman in her home, police say

A search was on Thursday for a 32-year-old murder suspect accused of killing a Grand Prairie woman who he had previously dated.

Grand Prairie detectives are working the case as a family violence homicide.

Grand Prairie police identified the suspect as Ricardo Nevarez-Suarez, who is currently wanted by authorities on a murder warrant.

The victim was Idalis Carrero-Magobet, 25, of Grand Prairie, who was found stabbed to death Wednesday afternoon in her home.

Police responded to a stabbing call about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of West Pioneer Parkway in Grand Prairie.

When they arrived, officers found the body of woman who was later identified as Idalis Carrero-Magobet.

Detectives determined that Carrero-Magobet and Nevarez-Suarez were at her home when the stabbing occurred.

Police did not provide any details on a motive for the killing.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Grand Prairie Crimes Stoppers at 972-988-8477 or online at GPCrimeStoppers.org. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of Nevarez-Suarez. Tipsters will remain anonymous through Crime Stoppers.