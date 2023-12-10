Grand Prairie officer fatally shoots armed woman during family violence call, police say

A Grand Prairie police officer fatally shot an armed woman during a domestic disturbance call Saturday night, police said in a news release.

Officers responded about 7:10 p.m. to a family violence call with an assault in progress at a home in the 1200 block of Tripoli Trail, police said. The victim of the assault escaped through a window of the house and officers moved her to a safe location, according to the release.

While officers were speaking with the victim, the assault suspect — a woman whose name has not been released — came out of the house, police said. She was armed with a handgun and began walking toward the officers and the victim while pointing the gun at them, the release states.

One officer, who feared for the lives of police and the victim, fired their duty weapon and shot the suspect, police said. Officers gave first aid to the suspect, but she died at the scene.

The woman will be identified by the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office once next of kin have been notified.

The officer who shot the woman has been placed on routine administrative leave.

The Dallas County District Attorney’s Office Officer‐Involved Shooting Team responded to the scene and is conducting an independent investigation in accordance with department policy. The Grand Prairie Police Department’s Office of Professional Standards is conducting an administrative investigation.