Grand Prairie police make arrest in homicide; man accused of killing brother-in-law

Grand Prairie police have made an arrest in the Sunday morning shooting death of a 26-year-old man, according to a news release.

Dakevion Woods, 21, was arrested and charged with murder in the death of 26-year-old Sherman Martin Jr., police said. Detectives determined the suspect and victim are brothers-in-law and were involved in a dispute when the suspect shot the victim.

Officers responding to a shooting call around 2:15 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of West Warrior Trail found Martin lying in the parking lot with an apparent gunshot wound, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Woods is being held in the Grand Prairie Detention Center on a charge of murder while the case remains under investigation, according to police.