Grand Prairie police ask for help to find missing 16-year-old girl

The Grand Prairie Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a 16-year-old girl, Azari Ale Ruffin, who was reported missing on June 20.

Ruffin was last seen at her home in North Grand Prairie, police said on social media.

Ruffin is described as a Black female, about 5 feet tall and 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing gray sweat pants, a gray and white top, and a carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Grand Prairie Police Department at 972-237-8700, or contact Missing Persons/Runaways Investigator Pahulu at 972-237-8751 or MissingPersons@gptx.org.