Grand Prairie police officer dies in crash while pursuing another vehicle, police say

A Grand Prairie police officer was killed Monday night after his squad car struck a light pole during a chase with another vehicle, officials said.

Officer Brandon Paul Tsai tried to stop a vehicle with a fake paper license plate near the intersection of SW 3rd Street and Pioneer Parkway around 10:45 p.m., according to a Grand Prairie Police Department news release. The vehicle fled and Tsai gave chase but lost control of his squad car and hit a light pole.

Tsai died in Methodist Dallas Medical Center later that night from his injuries.

According to the news release, the 32-year-old officer joined the Grand Prairie Police Department in January. Prior to moving to Texas he served five years with the Los Angeles Police Department.

“He was a loving friend, a trusted colleague and an outstanding officer whose passion was providing service to the public,” the Grand Prairie Police Department said.