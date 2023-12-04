Grand Prairie police search for missing 86-year-old man with cognitive impairment

Grand Prairie police are searching for Nehmiah Martin, an 86-year-old man diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, who was last seen Monday morning.

Texas authorities issued a Silver Alert on Monday afternoon.

Martin is described as a Black man, 6 feet 2 inches tall and 217 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, beige jacket, gray sweatshirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

He was seen shortly after 9 a.m. Monday outside a shopping center where Kroger is located at 2350 SE Green Oaks Blvd. in Arlington in a silver or gray 2010 Ford F-150 pickup truck with a silver bed and TX license plate number HPN3215.

Law enforcement officials said they believe this senior citizen’s disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

If you have any information, contact the Grand Prairie Police Department at 972-237-8700.

