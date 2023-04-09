Grand Prairie police seek help finding three suspects in Friday night robbery-homicide

An armed robbery in Grand Prairie ended with a 33-year-old man dead Friday night, according to a news release from police.

Authorities in Grand Prairie said Daniel Garcia, 33, was shot and killed around 9:30 p.m. Friday night in the 2400 block of North Carrier Parkway. He was dead at the scene when officers arrived.

Police said that, based on witness statements, Garcia was robbed at gunpoint by three unknown men and ultimately was shot and killed.

Police are offering a $2,500 reward for any anonymous tips leading to the arrest of the suspects. Tips can be submitted to Grand Prairie Crime Stoppers by calling 972-988-4877 or online at www.GPCrimeStoppers.org.