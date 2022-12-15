Grand Prairie teacher accused of improper relationship with student, police say

The Grand Prairie Police Department has arrested a teacher accused of having an improper relationship with a student, police announced Wednesday.

On Dec. 4, detectives were notified of an alleged intimate relationship between a Grand Prairie ISD teacher, who is also a coach, and an 18-year-old female student, police said.

Detectives initiated an investigation, which led to the arrest of Kenrick Burns, 28, a teacher at Grand Prairie High School. Burns was booked into the Grand Prairie Detention Center on Wednesday and faces a charge of improper relationship between an educator and a student, which is a second-degree felony.

His bond has been set at $50,000.

The school district said that Burns was initially placed on leave during the investigation and later resigned.