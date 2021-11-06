Grand Prairie teacher who resigned faces indecency with child charge, police say

A former Grand Prairie teacher was arrested Friday in connection with what the school district called “a potentially inappropriate relationship.”

School officials said they were notified Oct. 22 of the relationship between Matthew Ramos, who taught at Young Women’s Leadership Academy, located in Arnold and a child, and immediately began an investigation with law enforcement.

Ramos resigned from the academy and has not been on campus since the school district learned of the misconduct, they said. The Grand Prairie Independent School District also added that Ramos has been reported to the State Board of Educator Certification.

“I want parents to know that we do not tolerate any form of inappropriate communication or contact between a teacher and a student,” Superintendent Linda Ellis said in a written statement. “We will always act swiftly to make sure concerns are properly investigated and action is taken to ensure our students’ safety.”

Grand Prairie police did not immediately respond to a request for further details. Ramos was charged with indecency with a child and is held on $50,000 bond, Fox 4 News reported.