14 passengers left on Grand Princess as others begin quarantine at military bases

The Grand Princess cruise ship confirmed Friday that approximately 2,450 people have disembarked and the 14 international guests who remain on the ship are awaiting transportation to their home countries.

Once those passengers disembark, the entire disembarkation process for the Grand Princess will be complete.

Friday marks the fourth day the ship let passengers off at the Port of Oakland, California.

Passengers from the cruise ship were transported to military bases in California, Texas and Georgia, according to a statement provided to USA TODAY Thursday by CDC spokesman Joe Smith on behalf of Health and Human Services. The ship is docked in Oakland, California.

As of Thursday morning, at least 858 people, all California residents, had arrived at Travis Air Force Base. Another 277 California residents had arrived at Miramar Naval station. Residents of other states were transported elsewhere: 246 went to Dobbins Air Force Base in Georgia and 149 were at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas, the Department of Health and Human Services confirmed in the statement.

The clock starts ticking on the passengers' quarantine periods once orders are received ; Smith estimated those would arrive with 24 to 48 hours of arrival. Passengers staying on military bases will pass the next 14 days in hotel-style rooms, he said.

"Passengers will be monitored for symptoms of COVID-19 throughout the quarantine," Smith said. "Anyone on a military installation who tests positive or develops symptoms associated with COVID-19 will be transferred to non-DoD locations; people who develop acute illness will be transferred to hospitals."

Princess said that plans for how the crew might be quarantined are still being determined. The cruise line had previously said that workers – including the 19 who tested positive for COVID-19 who do not require hospitalization – would remain on board after the ship leaves port and and be isolated and treated in their staterooms if necessary.

The ship's saga began over a week ago when 21 people tested positive and it was discovered that 62 passengers had been on the ship at the same time as a California man who eventually died from the virus. The ship was diverted from San Francisco to the Port of Oakland, due to its proximity to a military base and an airport.

Canadian passenger tests positive after evacuation flight

A Canadian passenger from Grand Princess who arrived at a military base in Trenton, Ontario, Tuesday, has since tested positive for coronavirus. More

A handful of people from the ship who were treated at hospitals and released will be sent to hotels in several locations to spend their 14-day quarantine.

The Public Health Agency of Canada on Wednesday said that one positive case was found in a Canadian repatriated to the country after disembarking from the Grand Princess on Monday, the first day of disembarkation.

That same day, two passengers were taken to hospitals along with their travel companions after testing positive Friday.

Major cruise lines suspend operations

Major cruise lines including Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian, and MSC will suspend sailing operations to and from U.S. ports for 30 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cruise Lines International Association announced Friday.