Grand Rapids crews prepare for snow Thursday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With a recent pattern of warmer temperatures, the past few weeks have felt like spring came early in West Michigan. But the city of Grand Rapids said it’s geared up and ready to hit the roads when the snow moves in Thursday morning.

“For us, I would say it’s business as usual. This is what we do this time of year,” said John Gorney, director of public works for the city of Grand Rapids.

Punxsutawney Phil may have predicted an early spring on Groundhog Day two weeks ago, but snow is on the way starting Thursday morning.

“From what I understand, the National Weather Service is calling for 1-3 inches tomorrow and a possible 1-3 inches tomorrow night,” explained Gorney. “So maybe upwards 6 inches, depending on where we are in the area.”

He said the City of Grand Rapids is prepared for the snow, with extra staff scheduled and stocked up on materials to help combat the slippery roads that are expected.

“Salt, and we use a couple of different products,” he said. “We use some anti-icing ahead of the storm. So that would be on bridges, difficult curves, dangerous hills, things like that … It’s been a nice little break from the last snow event we had. I believe we were well over 30 inches. It gave us an opportunity to catch up on some needed equipment repairs.”

The city of Grand Rapids said it also wants to remind people to slow down when traveling Thursday.

“It’s not wise to drive 70 (mph) on the highway when it’s snowing,” said Gorney. “Same with the local streets. You need to slow down, give yourself some time, give room in between vehicles, make sure if you see a snowplow, give us room to do our jobs. We want to make sure the roads are safe for the traveling public, for ourselves, for our families.”

