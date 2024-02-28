Grand Rapids experiences largest 24-hour temperature drop on record

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — During record warmth and a strong cold front, Grand Rapids has experienced its largest 24-hour temperature drop on record.

High temperatures on Tuesday soared into the low-mid 70s for most of West Michigan, enough to not only break the daily record but also for the month of February. The heat was ahead of thunderstorms and a strong cold front that moved through overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

By Wednesday afternoon, much of West Michigan saw temperatures plummet into the 20s, bringing a 24-hour temperature drop of 40 to 50 degrees.

In Grand Rapids, the air temperature went from 73 degrees at 3 p.m. Tuesday to 22 degrees at 1 p.m. Wednesday, a drop of 51 degrees.

The feels-like temperature drop was even more significant, plummeting from 73 degrees at 3 p.m. Tuesday down to a wind chill of 5 degrees by 1 p.m. Wednesday. The total 24-hour feels-like temperature drop was 68 degrees.

The 51-degree temperature drop from 73 to 22 is unofficially enough to be Grand Rapids’ largest 24-hour temperature drop on record. It breaks the old record of 47 degrees set in January 1996.

Temperatures are expected to approach near-records to begin March, as highs climb back into the 60s by Sunday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.