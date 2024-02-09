Grand Rapids Griffins hope to keep winning streak alive

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Griffins are back in the hunt for a playoff berth.

With six wins in a row, they’re in their longest winning streak in six years. They hope to extend it Friday night as they play the Manitoba Moose.

They’ve been bolstered by solid play from ring wing Jonatan Berggren, in Grand Rapids after a season with NHL affiliate the Detroit Red Wings. But it’s not all down to him: Five other players have scored at least 20 points each so far this season.

The Griffins have moved to second place in their division. Head coach Dan Watson said that if the team wants to make a run at the Calder Cup, it must keep up its competitive edge.

“It’s about being close. Close teams win. It’s making sure that our guys continue to grow in that department,” Watson said. “And our compete level, we have to make sure it’s extremely high. We might not be the biggest team, we might not be the fastest team, but our compete level has to be extremely high.”

“We just got to keep getting better every single day, and keep battling, and these games down the stretch are the important ones,” defenseman Josiah Didier said.

The puck was scheduled to drop at Van Andel Arena at 7 p.m. Friday. The Griffins play the Moose again Saturday at 7 p.m.

