Grand Rapids officer cleared in April 21 shooting death of 69-year-old man

GRAND RAPIDS − A Grand Rapids officer involved in the shooting death of a 69-year-old Grand Rapids man April 21 will not be charged, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

On Friday afternoon, the Department of Justice issued a notice that Wood County District Attorney Craig Lambert recently issued a decision that charges would not be filed in the shooting death of William F. Voelker.

According to reports from the Department of Justice investigation, at 10:57 p.m. April 21, Voelker was walking down the road in the 3100 block of Airport Avenue when a Grand Rapids officer stopped to talk to him. Voelker was wanted on suspicion of bail jumping.

During the conversation, the officer told Voelker he was looking for him for bail jumping, and Voelker unzipped his jacket and reached inside for a handgun, according to the reports. The officer warned Voelker to stop or the officer would shoot. Voelker said he wanted the officer to shoot and pulled out the gun, according to the report.

The officer shot Voelker, then moved behind his squad car, reloaded his gun and called for help, according to the reports. Officers provided medical attention to Voelker, but he died at the scene.

