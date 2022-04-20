Grand Rapids police conduct could come under investigation from feds, Nessel

The Michigan Department of Civil Rights is attempting to reboot an investigation into the Grand Rapids Police Department’s conduct, seeking assistance from both the Michigan attorney general’s office and the Justice Department.

The department initially launched an investigation in 2019 into whether Grand Rapids police “had engaged in a pattern and practice of discrimination” in its policing.

That investigation ultimately wasn’t completed due to a lack of resources at the agency, but the fatal shooting of Patrick Lyoya by a Grand Rapids police officer has prompted conversations on relaunching a probe into the department.

A screen capture from a video released from the Grand Rapids Police Department on April 13, 2022, shows the moments before a shot was fired following a traffic stop involving Patrick Lyoya in Grand Rapids on April 4, 2022, that resulted in a shooting that fatally wounded Lyoya.

Michigan Department of Civil Rights officials announced Monday the agency had contacted Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel for a “potential collaborative effort” on an investigation of Grand Rapids police as a whole. A Michigan Department of Civil Rights spokesperson said the agency is currently investigating 29 individual complaints against Grand Rapids Police Department officers.

“The residents of Grand Rapids deserve to know that the state of Michigan takes seriously their right to equal treatment under the law,” Michigan Department of Civil Rights Director John Johnson said in a statement.

Nessel's office has expressed willingness to assist the department in its investigation.

"The Department of Attorney General is meeting with the Department of Civil Rights since their outreach last week regarding their ongoing investigation into the Grand Rapids Police Department," spokesperson Lynsey Mukomel said in a statement.

"The Attorney General is committed to putting the full resources of her office behind this effort."

The Michigan Department of Civil Rights has also contacted the federal Department of Justice for assistance on an investigation.

"Pursuant to standard practice, the department considers all information provided to state agencies, including the MDCR, as well as any additional information, in determining whether to open a pattern or practice investigation," U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Andrew Birge said in a statement.

People gather outside of the Grand Rapids Police Department to protest in downtown Grand Rapids on April 13, 2022, following the release of a video taken on April 4, which shows the shooting of Patrick Lyoya following a traffic stop.

Michigan Department of Civil Rights officials say the added resources from the state and the federal government would make an investigation into any pattern of repeated discrimination by Grand Rapids police more feasible.

“As we know from other investigations into pattern and practice issues in policing, a thorough investigation of that sort can take years and requires the kind of resources and staffing that the Department of Civil Rights does not have,” department spokesperson Vicki Levengood said over email.

“We have, in the past and again in the wake of this tragedy, approached our federal and state partners at the U.S. Department of Justice and the office of the Michigan Attorney General to ask them to bring their resources to bear in a collaborative effort to investigate the Grand Rapids Police Department, so that the people of Grand Rapids will have answers and the city can make whatever changes may be necessary to help ensure that police protect and serve all Grand Rapids residents fairly and equally.”

People gather outside of the Grand Rapids Police Department to protest in downtown Grand Rapids on April 13, 2022, following the release of a video taken on April 4, which shows the shooting of Patrick Lyoya following a traffic stop.

The department's initial investigation into Grand Rapids police was launched in May 2019. In March of that year, department officials heard from more than 80 people who detailed their interactions with Grand Rapids police officers during a pair of listening sessions.

In the department's 2019 annual report, agency officials said the listening sessions were prompted “by a number of reports of discriminatory actions by officers of the GRPD, and the release of citizen-shot videos showing troubling interactions between police and residents of color.”

A Grand Rapids Police Department spokesperson said initial training as well as officers' annual training addresses topics including diversity, ethics, de-escalation, cultural competency and recognizing implicit bias. Training standards are regularly reviewed, the spokesperson said.

Lyoya, a 26-year-old Congolese refugee, was shot and killed by a Grand Rapids police officer April 4 after attempting to run away during a traffic stop. In footage released by Grand Rapids police last Wednesday, after the police officer pulled over Lyoya's car, Lyoya appeared to not comply with the officer's requests. The officer appeared to grab him and Lyoya ran, the videos show.

A police officer in Grand Rapids, Mich., points at 26-year-old Patrick Lyoya to get back in his car after a traffic stop on April 4, 2022. A confrontation ensued and Lyoya was fatally shot.

The officer repeatedly kneed him and appeared at times to briefly grab him around the neck. The pair fought over the officer's stun gun before the officer shot Lyoya in the head. Lyoya was facedown on the ground when he was shot.

Lyoya’s shooting and the release of the footage have garnered national attention and sparked protests locally. Some demonstrators say the shooting is another example in the tenuous relationship Grand Rapids police has with local communities of color.

The Michigan State Police are currently conducting an investigation into the shooting. No charges have been brought on the officer involved in the shooting, who is currently on paid administrative leave.

