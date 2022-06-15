Grand Rapids police fire Christopher Schurr, the officer charged in Patrick Lyoya's death

The Grand Rapids police officer who was arraigned last week on charges connected to the death of Patrick Lyoya has been fired.

Christopher Schurr, who turned himself, pleaded not guilty to the April 4 killing of the Congolese refugee. Video and autopsy reports show the 26-year-old was shot in the back of the head after being pulled over at a traffic stop.

"I have decided to terminate Mr. Schurr’s employment with the Grand Rapids Police Department effective June 10, 2022," Grand Rapids City Manager Mark Washington said Wednesday. "Due to the ongoing criminal matter and the potential for civil litigation, I will not be providing any additional comment."

Washington added that he accepted the recommendation of the police chief and the labor relations office that Schurr be fired and scheduled a hearing, but the officer waived his right to proceedings.

The case has garnered national media attention in part because it was another death of a Black man at the hands of a white police officer and raises questions about the use of excessive force by law enforcement.

The Schurr was routinely commended for chasing suspects on foot, receiving 16 different letters or certificates of recognition from Grand Rapids police leaders during his time in the department.

He had been on the force since 2015 and was initially placed on paid administrative leave after the shooting.

Officials did not release Schurr's name for weeks, which angered civil rights leaders who implied that officials were protecting him, and it was not until late last week that a decision was made to prosecute him.

The police chief later said he would recommend Schurr's suspension without pay from the police force pending termination.

The 31-year-old ex-officer was charged with second-degree murder, meaning that the prosecutor believes the death was not planned or that it was caused by reckless conduct or an obvious lack of concern for a person's life.

Schurr's bond for release was set at $100,000 with conditions. He was not allowed to purchase or possess any firearms or dangerous weapons, must report to court service and is not permitted to engage in any threatening or intimidating behavior.

If found guilty, Schurr could face life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Contact Frank Witsil: 313-222-5022 or fwitsil@freepress.com.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Christopher Schurr fired from Grand Rapids police force