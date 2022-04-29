Grand Rapids police leaders praised Christopher Schurr for on-foot chases

The officer who fatally shot Patrick Lyoya during a traffic stop on April 4 previously had been praised for chasing suspects on foot during his time with the Grand Rapids Police Department.

According to police records requested and obtained by the Free Press under the Freedom of Information Act, 31-year-old Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr was routinely commended for his actions, receiving 16 different letters or certificates of recognition from Grand Rapids police leaders during his time in the department.

In some instances, GRPD officials praised Schurr for chasing down and apprehending suspects during traffic stops while on patrol.

A May 2016 letter from then-Chief David Rahinksy applauded Schurr for chasing and catching someone he pulled over that was driving without a license in March of that year. According to the letter, the individual tried to run away from Schurr, before he chased them down and eventually arrested them for resisting and obstructing an officer.

In Dec. 2018, Rahinsky wrote Schurr to commend him for chasing and catching a suspect who tried to run away during a traffic stop in May 2018. GRPD found two illegal handguns on the scene.

Attempts to reach Schurr have been unsuccessful.

Ven Johnson, an attorney for the Lyoya family, says the GRPD enabled Lyoya’s shooting by consistently commending Schurr for pursuing suspects on foot.

“They're ratifying what they know to be risky and bad behavior,” Johnson said. “The city of Grand Rapids is absolutely responsible for what happened here.”

Johnson said on-foot pursuits are being written out of policies in many police departments in metropolitan areas due to the risk of injury they can pose for both those being chased and the officers. In Chicago, police officials have changed policies to only pursue individuals on foot if there’s a threat to the public.

“The city of Grand Rapids is fully aware that more and more police agencies are putting into written policy, a policy of not engaging in the very thing that he did,” Johnson said.

Attorney Ven Johnson listens as Ben Crump, talks to the media during a press conference inside of a ballroom at the Westin Book Cadillac Detroit on April 19, 2022. Johnson and Crump talked about the autopsy results that Dr. Werner Spitz did on Patrick Lyoya who was killed by a Grand Rapids police officer during a traffic stop on April 4, 2022.

Schurr's personnel file also contained two complaints filed against him: In Jan. 2021, Schurr backed his police vehicle into another car while on patrol. After a complaint was filed, Schurr was reprimanded and assigned more coaching, per his personnel file. And a July 2021 complaint said Schurr, during a traffic stop, found a safe in a man's car which contained a pistol and the ashes of the man's grandmother. The complaint alleged Schurr stole the ashes.

A summary of the police investigation into the complaint said Schurr took the ashes and submitted them as evidence to see if they were an illegal substance. Schurr was exonerated of the complaint, according to his file.

Schurr’s name, which had been floating around online and during protests in Grand Rapids, was made public Monday when Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom confirmed he was the officer who shot Lyoya.

Schurr has not yet been charged — the Michigan State Police are conducting an investigation of the shooting. Detectives sent the first part of their findings to Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker Thursday, but are still waiting on forensic reports for Schurr’s stun gun and body-worn camera. Becker said he’ll wait for the reports before deciding on any charges.

Lyoya’s family, the attorneys representing the family, protesters who have demonstrated in Grand Rapids and others have called for Schurr to be charged for the shooting.

“We are condemning Russian soldiers for shooting civilians in Ukraine in the back of the head," Ben Crump, another attorney representing the Lyoya family said April 15.

"Why aren’t we condemning police officers here in the United States of America shooting Black civilians in the back of the head? It's a simple question. If it's wrong in Ukraine ... it's wrong in Grand Rapids, Michigan."

The released footage shows Schurr pulling Lyoya over. Lyoya gets out of his car, prompting Schurr to tell him to get back in. Lyoya, originally from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, appears to not fully understand why he’s been pulled over. Schurr tells him the license plate doesn’t match the vehicle.

Lyoya starts to run away from Schurr, who pursues him. After Schurr catches Lyoya, the two men wrestle for the officer's stun gun before Schurr ends up on top of Lyoya. Schurr yells “let go of the Taser,” before shooting Lyoya in the head.

Schurr currently is on paid administrative leave from the police department.

According to Schurr’s personnel file, his fellow officers thought highly of him. A 2017 evaluation gave Schurr high marks in most categories, among them work attitude, demeanor and contact with the public.

The Grand Rapids Police Officer’s Association, the labor group representing Schurr and other GRPD authorities, signaled its support for Schurr on Facebook.

“As tragic as this case is all the way around, we feel a thorough review of this entire situation will show that a police officer has the legal right to protect themselves and community in a volatile dangerous situation such as this, in order to return to his/her family at the end of their shift,” the GRPOA wrote.

The GRPOA did not return calls from the Free Press.

Staff writers Gina Kaufman, John Wisely, Darcie Moran and Emma Stein contributed to this article.

