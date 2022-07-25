Grand Rapids police mistreated Black residents, civil rights department says in complaint

Grand Rapids Police officers stand ready in riot gear behind Grand Rapids utility trucks barricading the back of the Grand Rapids Police Department as people protest in downtown Grand Rapids on April 13, 2022, following the release of a video taken on April 4, which shows the shooting of Patrick Lyoya following a traffic stop.

GRAND RAPIDS — The Michigan Department of Civil Rights has levied the Grand Rapids Police Department with a pair of formal discrimination charges stemming from two separate complaints that officers mistreated Black residents in 2017 and 2020.

During a press conference Monday in Grand Rapids, MDCR Executive Director John Johnson said the charges — which are not criminal but will go through an administrative process and could result in penalties — are the result of an investigation into the complaints which found the police department treated residents unequally on the basis of race.

In 2017, 11-year-old Honestie Hodges, a Black girl, was handcuffed and detained at gunpoint by Grand Rapids police officers searching for a suspect in a stabbing. The department eventually cleared the officers involved, saying an internal investigation found officers did not violate any department policy.

Footage from the officer's body-worn cameras shows police handcuffing Hodges as an officer repeatedly tells the crying girl she's not being arrested. Hodges died in 2020 at the age of 14, due to complications from COVID-19.

Hodges' mother, Whitney Hodges, filed a formal complaint with the Michigan Department of Civil Rights. MDCR Director of Enforcement Marcelina Trevino said the department was unable to show individuals of a different race were treated in the same manner as Honestie Hodges.

Melissa Mason, a Black woman, filed a complaint after she was pulled over for an expired license plate in 2020. During the traffic stop, Mason was handcuffed and placed in a police cruiser for 20 minutes. Mason's three children were present.

Similar to Hodges' complaint, GRPD was unable to show similar conduct with a resident of another race, Trevino said.

Once MDCR formally serves the police department with charging documents, GRPD will have 20 days to respond. A city spokesperson did not immediately return a request for comment Monday.

An administrative law judge will conduct a formal hearing over the charges where witnesses will testify under oath. At the conclusion of the hearing, the judge will issue a recommendation of whether discrimination took place and what the appropriate penalty will be, per MDCR.

The Michigan Civil Rights Commission will review the findings and allow parties to argue if they should be adopted before issuing a final determination. Claimants can appeal this determination to a circuit court if they disagree with the findings.

Potential damages include financial compensation for the claimants and further training recommendations for the Grand Rapids Police Department.

The investigation is department-wide, officials say, although individual officers could be implicated during the hearing process. The state agency is currently investigating 28 other individual complaints filed against Grand Rapids police.

Department of Civil Rights officials initially launched an investigation in 2019 into whether Grand Rapids police “had engaged in a pattern and practice of discrimination” in its policing, but that investigation was not completed due to a lack of resources.

After the April killing of Patrick Lyoya, a Black man, by GRPD officer Christopher Schurr, the Michigan Department of Civil Rights reached out to the Michigan Attorney General's office and the U.S. Department of Justice for assistance with the investigation. Johnson said discussions with the state and federal agencies remain ongoing.

Johnson said no formal complaints have been filed in Lyoya's death.

Schurr, the officer in the shooting, was charged in June with second-degree murder, following an investigation by the Michigan State Police.

