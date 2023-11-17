Grand Ronde man arrested for deer poaching in Lincoln City, police say

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An Oregon man was arrested on Oct. 31 for allegedly poaching a deer in the Lincoln City area two days earlier.

Lt. Jeffrey Winn with the Lincoln City Police Department said that an officer found the dead deer on Oct. 28 while responding to a “shots being fired” 911 call near the intersection of Kirtsis Park and 22nd Street at approximately 10:45 p.m. Arriving at the scene, the officer allegedly found a freshly deceased deer lying outside a vehicle driven by 21-year-old Randall Brooks III of Grand Ronde.

Ronde allegedly denied killing the deer and was allowed to leave the scene. However, police say that a more thorough investigation revealed that Brooks shot the deer to death.

“After Brooks departed, a more thorough inspection of the deceased deer was completed and during that inspection, some small caliber bullet wounds were located on the animal,” Winn said. “Officers then canvassed the park and located evidence that directly implicated Brooks to the killing of the deer.”

Grand Ronde Tribal Police served a search warrant on Brooks’ vehicle during the investigation where they allegedly found a 9-mm handgun and “other evidence” linking Brooks to the crime. Brooks was arrested and booked into the Lincoln County Jail for poaching and the unlawful use of a weapon.

