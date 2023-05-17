Grand Theft Auto 6 Release Date Window Narrowed Down in Financial Report

The Grand Theft Auto 6 release date window might have been revealed during publisher Take-Two Interactive’s yearly earning reports.

What’s new for Grand Theft Auto 6?

In a statement accompanying Take-Two’s yearly earnings, the company shared projections stretching out into the fiscal year of 2025, which hinted that the Grand Theft Auto 6 release window could be sometime in 2024 at the earliest.

Included in those projections are estimates for “several groundbreaking titles” that will help the company achieve “over $8 billion in net bookings” in the fiscal year of 2025.

“Looking ahead, Fiscal 2025 is a highly anticipated year for our Company,” the statement reads (via IGN). “For the last several years, we have been preparing our business to release an incredibly robust pipeline of projects that we believe will take our company to even greater levels of success. In Fiscal 2025, we expect to enter this new era by launching several groundbreaking titles that we believe will set new standards in our industry and enable us to achieve over $8 billion in Net Bookings and over $1 billion in Adjusted Unrestricted Operating Cash Flow. We expect to sustain this momentum by delivering even higher levels of operating results in Fiscal 2026 and beyond.”

While there’s no specific mention of a new Grand Theft Auto title, the projected earnings of over $8 billion suggest that some significant title would have to be coming out at some point in 2024 for the company to reach that much in the fiscal year of 2025.

Grand Theft Auto V — released in 2013 — continues to be extremely profitable for Take-Two Interactive, with the game totaling more than 180 million copies in sales since its release.

IGN inquired about the possibility of a 2024 release for Grand Theft Auto 6, but Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick declined to comment on any specific unannounced titles.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is currently in development at Rockstar (and footage of which has leaked online), although no concrete release information is available as of now.

