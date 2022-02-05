Grand theft gumball: Man allegedly breaks gumball machine, steals hats and sunglasses

Feb. 5—A Berea man faces several charges after an alleged shoplifting incident.

Brandon Wynn, Brodhead, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with third-degree burglary, public intoxication on a controlled substance, theft by unlawful taking or shoplifting, third-degree criminal mischief, probation violation, and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

On Feb. 1, an officer with the Berea Police Department received a call from the Peggy Flatts Shell Station. The caller told the officer Wynn had stolen a pair of sunglasses from the store and was walking on foot towards the Smoke House Grill.

Madison County 911 arrived on the scene and told officers they had received a call from Smoke House Grill. According to them, the caller claimed Wynn was inside the restaurant after it had closed. The initial responding officer arrived on the scene to find Wynn walking out of the building with one of the restaurant's employees.

According to arrest citations, Wynn was chewing bubble gum and was wearing two hats and sunglasses. He also had a handful of bubblegum. The officer claimed in the citation to have been able to tell Wynn was under the influence by his slurred speech and stumbling gait.

Wynn was placed under arrest. According to a witness on the scene, Wynn entered the Smoke House Grill after closing time and broke a homemade mailbox inside of the restaurant. He then used the broken pieces of the mailbox to break open a gumball machine to retrieve all of the gum inside.

While talking to the officer, Wynn allegedly claimed he had not broken anything in the store and he spent $15 on gum for his daughter. Wynn said employees of the Smoke House Grill had been the ones to break open the gumball machine.

Wynn was searched, where a small baggie containing a white substance believed to be crystal meth was allegedly found in Wynn's watch pocket. After departing the restaurant, another officer took the two hats and sunglasses Wynn was wearing back to the Shell Station, were they were identified as stolen merchandise valued at $36.

Wynn also had a warrant for failure to appear in a Rockcastle County Court for an alleged fourth-degree assault dated to October 2021.

