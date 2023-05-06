GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY: $20M juvenile center now in master plan

May 6—TRAVERSE CITY — A juvenile justice center will be included in a facilities master plan for Grand Traverse County and Traverse City.

The plan will look at ways to consolidate services and place similar departments under one roof, including the court system.

TowerPinkster was hired in February and will be paid $98,750 for the master plan. The fee will be adjusted to include the juvenile center, but would likely save the county up to $12,000.

Extra costs from the TowerPinkster contract would likely be reimbursed by Leelanau County and Traverse City, according to county Administrator Nate Alger.

The Honorable Jennifer L. Whitten, probate and family court judge in Grand Traverse County, gave an update on the center to the Grand Traverse County board this week.

Whitten said she and a group involved in getting the project off the ground had reached out to Redstone Architects of Bloomfield Hills for a space needs analysis, which the company did free of charge.

Redstone submitted a contract proposal for $22,740 to develop a plan for the new facility that would be located in the Grand Traverse/Leelanau County area. GTC's portion would be $18,874 and Leelanau's $3,866, according to the proposal.

When Whitten met with TowerPinkster, she said it became clear that they could likely provide the service and it would make more sense financially for the county.

Vince Novak, director and project manager from TowerPinkster, said the company has done space needs analysis for jails and juvenile facilities as part of master plans.

"When you get into the architecture of it and the designing of those spaces that you'll want someone with more of an expertise," Novak said.

He said part of what Redstone would provide is already being done by TowerPinkster.

The Northern Michigan region has a need for 32-40 detention beds, 32-40 treatment beds, and up to 60 student stations for youth who day-report and receive schooling at the center, according to the Redstone report.

Story continues

Detention beds are for youths with stays of 30 days or less, while treatment beds are used for about 6-12 months, the assessment states.

Whitten has said the facility, which would be run by 13th Circuit Court, has an estimated price tag of $20 million to $25 million.

Whitten and others involved in the project recently asked the state for American Rescue Plan Act funds that have not been awarded.

In late April, $25 million for the project was approved by the state House Appropriations Department of Health and Human Services subcommittee, Whitten said, though it did not make it to the Senate DHHS subcommittee.

"So we're hoping there can be some reconciliation between those two budgets so that we will get those funds," Whitten told commissioners.

Whitten said Munson Healthcare, law enforcement, the Bay Area Child Advocacy Center and more have all written letters of support for the project.

Without a facility for young offenders, the county spent about $500,000 in 2022 to place them out of the county — and sometimes out of state.

About 90 percent of juvenile offenders also have mental health issues and are sent to youth facilities for detention and treatment. But a lack of mental health beds for children and youth in the region is well-documented.

The need for a juvenile detention center in the region has been an ongoing issue that is now a crisis, Whitten has said.

The lack of any kind of beds for young people was exacerbated by the Raise the Age legislation that changed the age of when a juvenile can be tried as an adult from 17 to 18. It has been in effect since October 2021.

Occasionally, 17-year-olds are placed in the county jail when there is no other bed available, but that means a wing of the jail must sometimes be emptied because young people must be out of sight and hearing from adult inmates.

The goal is to place the juvenile center near a mental health crisis stabilization and short-term residential facility that is in the works in GTC.

Earlier this week, it was announced that a building has been found for the center near Munson, though the purchase has not been finalized. It is not known whether there is space nearby for the juvenile center.

There are also state regulations that say the two buildings can be on the same campus, but cannot be connected because non-court-ordered youths must be separated from court-ordered youths, according to state law.