GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY: $5M mental health agreement up for vote

Dec. 5—TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners is expected to approve a $5 million funding agreement with Munson Healthcare.

The agreement will make Munson the fiduciary for the new Grand Traverse Center for Mental Wellness project, replacing the previous fiduciary relationship with Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Authority.

Northern Lakes has been embroiled in an array of internal operating issues during recent years, including significant financial losses, employee complaints, cyber attacks, audits, patient neglect, and leadership turmoil. County officials noted that Northern Lakes "is no longer able" to serve as a fiduciary for the project.

Grand Traverse County commissioners had earlier sought to sever its enabling agreement with Northern Lakes after what they called decades of poor service to some of the area's most vulnerable residents. Instead, a six-county dispute resolution committee was launched in early November to address ongoing issues at Northern Lakes.

On Wednesday, the board is expected to appoint Grand Traverse County Administrator Nate Alger and Deputy Administrator Chris Forsyth to that committee.

With Munson as the fiduciary lead, the new Center for Mental Wellness project is expected to proceed in earnest.

The $5 million earmarked for that project comes from the American Rescue Plan Act, a federal program started in 2021. Grand Traverse County received a total of $18 million of those funds. Other grant money also will be used for the center.

When completed, the Center for Wellness will occupy a fully renovated building at 410 Brook St. on the Munson Medical Center Campus. Renovations are expected to be completed in late 2024.

Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the second-floor commission chambers at 400 Boardman Ave.

In other agenda items, the county board is expected to:

* Amend the per diem policy for attending county government meetings. County commissioners will be entitled to $65 per special meeting lasting less than four hours, and $110 per special meeting for those lasting more than four hours. Per diem payments do not apply to regular meetings of the county commission. Similar per diem provisions for appointees and members of various county authorities are also a part of the proposal.

* Adopt a recommended policy regarding salaries for elected officials and chief deputies.

* Discuss a new written policy that would provide certain tax exemptions for developers who build lower-than-market-rate rental housing for eligible families.

* Review the Grand Traverse County strategic plan.

* Approve a countywide plan for early voting in elections.

* Accept a $41,500 state grant for track improvements at the Civic Center Park.

* Approve various 2023 budget amendments.

* Appoint Traverse City Commissioner Heather Shaw to the county's Brownfield Development Authority.

A dispute between certain county commissioners and the Bay Area Transportation Authority (BATA) board also may be discussed Wednesday.

At an ad hoc county board meeting Thursday, Nov. 30, commissioners interviewed candidates for various boards and authorities. One motion in particular is raising concern among current BATA board members and administrators:

County commission Chair Rob Hentschel recommended the appointment of Commissioner Brad Jewett to the BATA board for a three-year term ending in September 2026, as a "citizen appointee."

The same motion appointed Commissioner Scott Sieffert as the county's ex-officio member to the BATA board. The motion passed.

BATA officials said this motion violates an agreement from last summer that would limit BATA board membership to one government representative each from Leelanau and Grand Traverse counties. They also said Jewett's appointment to the BATA board violates the Michigan Incompatible Offices Act.