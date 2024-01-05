GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY: Appointees to sign 'loyalty oaths'

Jan. 5—TRAVERSE CITY — What may seem like an obscure government matter raised deep philosophical and practical questions for the Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners as it grappled with conflicting loyalty oaths.

On Wednesday morning, following 30 minutes of intense discussion, commissioners voted 6-3 to approve a revised set of policies for citizen appointees to county boards and committees.

The most disputed section of the new policy reads:

"...appointees should avoid signing documents containing statements of loyalty to any particular organization or interested party that is inconsistent with the appointee's representation of the best interest of taxpayers of Grand Traverse County and the Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners."

A similar policy revision was introduced, but not approved, in March 2023, officials noted.

The new policy language comes in the wake of a long-running dispute between the county board and the Bay Area Transportation Authority. BATA board members are threatening to sue the county if it doesn't comply with their interpretation of an August 2023 "interlocal agreement" regarding appointees. On Dec. 28, the BATA board approved a two-week extension to allow for a possible resolution of that dispute before legal action begins.

Currently, Grand Traverse County has a total of 21 boards, authorities and committees with citizen representatives who are appointed by the county board. Their duties are diverse, ranging health care and elections to economic development and farmland preservation. Some of the most familiar boards include the airport authority, the county road commission and BATA.

While the new policy statement prohibits appointees from signing "inconsistent loyalty statements," it does not preclude them from signing ethics statements, conflict-of-interest disclosures and similar policy acknowledgements "as they deem reasonable." Nor does it forbid such oaths and statements that are required by state or federal law, including the freedom of speech clause of the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

The three county commissioners who voted against the new policy — T.J. Andrews (District 7), Lauren Flynn (District 2) and Ashlea Walter (District 3) — argued that the new loyalty policy language is too vague and would therefore force appointees to second-guess the interests of taxpayers and the county board.

"Each organization [with appointees] has its own vision and mission," said Walter. "The people we appoint to those boards have their own expertise and skills. They're not there to guess what that county board thinks they should be doing."

"What does it mean to sign a statement of loyalty?" asked board member T.J. Andrews. "For example, if you serve on the Northern Lakes [Community Mental Health] board, you're there to represent the interests of Northern Lakes ...[The new policy] is too subjective."

Many of the 21 agencies and authorities with citizen appointees require board members to sign an oath of office and documents pertaining to ethics, conflicts of interest and codes of conduct, including a statement of roles and responsibilities. Whether or not any of those documents conflict with the new policy language approved on Wednesday is yet to be seen.

Commissioner Darryl Nelson argued in support of the new loyalty clause, say that it's necessary to preserve an important connection to the elected officials.

"We were put here by the voters," he said. "The county board is really the 'elected hook' in this matter. I don't want a person spending taxpayer money without any connection to [the county board]...An appointed person needs overarching, 30,000-foot view to understand his roles and goals."

Penny Morris, who represents District 9 on the county board, said her hope is the new policy will spur greater dialogue between county commissioners and appointees.

"It's our duty to promote that dialogue," she said. "We appoint people to [agency] boards because we can't be everywhere. We encourage appointees to talk with their commissioners."

For his part, county board Chairman Rob Hentschel emphasized the new loyalty language didn't appear "out of thin air."

"Voters elect us and we appoint people to represent the voters' interests," he said. "They are there to serve both voters and taxpayers. Fiscal responsibility is foremost."

Commissioner Scott Sieffert, who represents District 8, said that agency appointees "are our advocates and they serve us. They should know what's expected of them."

How the new loyalty clause will actually work in daily operations is a major questionmark. One agency leader interviewed after Wednesday's county board meeting said the new policy is "so incredibly vague" that "it can't possibly be put into practice in a practical way."

The powers of a county board in Michigan are enumerated in Public Act 321, Section 46.11, which was passed during the 2023 legislative session. Among other duties and powers, a board is authorized to remove appointees who are deemed guilty "official misconduct, or habitual or willful neglect of duty" following a hearing and vote by the full county board. The precise meaning of "official misconduct" and "willful neglect" is not explained in the law.

The legality of the new loyalty clause in relationship to Public Act 321 is uncertain at best, according to one agency director.In other policy changes, the board voted to require all new appointees to receive training in the Michigan Open Meeting Act during their first 90 days of service on an agency board, committee or authority. Board chair Hentschel suggested that the county's human resources department could provide materials for such training very quickly.

Another change to the policy forbids county appointees from serving on more than two agency boards at a time. They may, however, serve on more than two township, state and regional boards that are not subject to county board oversight.