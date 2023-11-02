GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY BUDGET: Seven new employees requested, $3.9M for parks

Nov. 2—TRAVERSE CITY — Work on Grand Traverse County's 2024 spending plan continued as county commissioners dove into the expenditure side of next year's general fund budget.

Two weeks after board members reviewed projected revenues for next year — reflecting a healthy 7.6 percent revenue increase from 2023 totaling just under $47 million — officials reviewed staffing requests and a potential capital projects list for next year.

County Administrator Nate Alger said six county departments requested adding a total of seven new county employees next year, with another $3.9 million in capital improvements to several county facilities and parks.

Officials reiterated their goal of creating an "existing-services budget" next year because of rising personnel costs and the fiscal impact of the looming $100 million-plus facilities plan that's due by year's end.

"We didn't want to add a lot to the budget," Finance Director Dean Bott said, noting that the county's personnel costs are expected to rise almost 6 percent next year to just under $50 million across all county departments at current staffing levels. The increase is primarily because of employee raises and increases in benefit costs next year.

County departments asking for staff increases next year include Equalization, which hopes to add a GIS technician; an assistant/deputy director position in Emergency Management; and a food service sanitarian in the Health Department. The District Court is proposing a new Community Corrections officer; the Circuit Court wants to add a specialist position; and the Inspections Department wants two new positions for mechanical inspections and commercial plan reviews.

Commissioner TJ Andrews said one position she'd like to see added next year is a grant writer to assist county departments in seeking out "scores" of various state, federal and private grant opportunities that could generate additional revenue for various county departments and operations.

Other budget requests include nine new Sheriff's Office vehicles and three new trucks for the Department of Public Works.

County officials also identified almost $4 million in needed capital improvement projects going forward, although Alger said some of those priorities and expenditures will be dependent on the recommendations in the new facilities plan. Projects include more than $1.7 million in repairs and upgrades to the Civic Center — including $1 million for an upgraded irrigation system.

The capital projects list also includes $100,000 in park upgrades; $60,000 in county jail work; $175,000 in Hall of Justice work, including $100,000 for a new air conditioning system; and $190,000 in work at the Governmental Center. Alger said the county doesn't have sufficient funding for all the projects identified in the capital improvements plan, so commissioners will have to set some specific priorities in next year's capital improvement budget.

The board will review Alger's 2024 budget recommendations at a study session meeting on Nov. 22, followed by a public hearing on the budget in December.

In other action Wednesday, the board approved several grant applications for the semiannual 2-percent grants from the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa of Chippewa Indians from tribal gaming revenues. The county serves as a conduit for the tribal grant requests. The board approved grant applications for the county Department of Veterans Affairs/Reining Liberty Ranch, the Veterans Affairs' United We Smile program, the county Emergency Management department, TART Trails, the Northern Michigan Mountain Bike Association, the 13th Circuit Family Court, Grand Traverse Community Enrichment, the Conservation Resource Alliance and the county Sheriff's Office.

The Grand Traverse Band will announce the next round of grant awards in February.