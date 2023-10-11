GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY Convoluted car chase results in multiple charges against three men

Oct. 11—TRAVERSE CITY — A police dog bit a 32-year-old Howard City man who was running away from Grand Traverse Sheriff's Office deputies after a car chase Monday night.

The Howard City man, along with a 28-year-old Luther man and a 43-year-old Grand Rapids man, ended up getting arrested on a myriad of charges following the chase: Fleeing and eluding, operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs, concealed carry for having brass knuckles in the car, driving with a suspended license, driving without insurance and a warrant violation, according to court records.

The chase began shortly after 8 p.m. Monday when the Luther man called police from the Speedway gas station at the corner of US 31 North and West South Airport Road. He told police his 2004 black Chevy Cavalier had been stolen from the Best Buy parking lot while he was there with friends.

After making the report, he immediately hung up and left the gas station, according to sheriff's office Lt. Jon Morgan.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

A deputy found the car soon after that call, and tried to initiate a traffic stop at that intersection. But the car continued to drive away, accelerating into the turn and turning off its headlights. At that point, Morgan said, the vehicle ended up crashing in the area near Aldi, which caused the driver, the Howard City man, and his passenger, the Grand Rapids man, to jump out and try to run away.

Deputies caught the two men, but, by the time they turned around, the car's owner, the Luther man who had been hiding in the back seat, jumped into the driver's seat and drove off.

Morgan said the Howard City man was ultimately "apprehended" by their police dog and transported to the hospital to get cleared before he was released into police custody. The lieutenant said he was unsure of where exactly the dog had bitten the man during the interaction.

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old crashed the car into a ditch near Burlington Coat Factory, just a short way from the first crash.

Officers later learned that the Luther man had told them the men had hijacked his car at Best Buy, leaving him behind, but then they turned around to pick him up at Speedway.

At that point, he told police, they began to drive off because he didn't want to get caught for driving without insurance.

After the men were arrested, Morgan said deputies found drug paraphernalia in the vehicle and have kept it in their custody pending a search warrant. He later confirmed that they are looking for methamphetamine and heroin, and suspect the Howard City man was on heroin at the time of the chase.

All three men remain in custody at the Grand Traverse County Jail pending their arraignments. The case is open and under investigation by the sheriff's office.