GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY: Early voting puts more pressure on clerks

Dec. 10—TRAVERSE CITY — In November 2022, Michigan voters approved Proposal 2 which established a new requirement for nine days of early voting before a statewide or federal election.

In February, at early in-person designated sites, voters will be able to complete their ballots and insert them into a tabulator — just as they would do on Election Day.

Another early-vote option that voters already have is the absentee ballot, which involves completing it at their home or at their local clerk's office and submitting it in an envelope by mail, in person, or by drop box.

The traditional choice is for voters to cast their ballots in person on Election Day. But, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures, 46 states now allow early in-person voting.

And while the inclusion of this option allows more flexibility for voters in Michigan, the addition of early in-person voting has come with some downsides for local clerks and municipalities, Grand Traverse County Clerk Bonnie Scheele told county commissioners during their meeting last week.

"It's creating a huge amount of extra work for our county and township clerks," Scheele said. "People are feeling overwhelmed and a lot of local clerks around the state have simply quit."

Not only is the workload up, but associated costs also are rising as a result of the early voting mandate, she added.

Before each election, local units of government will need to mail notices to every household with a voter, an expensive process that has to be repeated every time a new election takes place. Staffing early voting sites for nine days also will add to the financial burden. These new costs will be added on to the expense for printing and mailing absentee ballots.

Smaller municipalities may not have the financial resources in place to pay for these additional expenses, she said.

"The good news is that my office has an excellent relationship with our counterparts in the townships," Scheele said. "Educating the public about this new early voting option is critical."

County Commissioner Brad Jewett agreed. "There's a potential for a lot of confusion about the new law ... and a lot of complaints due to lack of information."

Board Chairman Rob Hentschel expressed concern about possible risks to election integrity if citizens don't understand how early voting works.

"What if someone did early voting, then received an absentee ballot in the mail?" Hentschel asked. "Would some people make the mistake of voting twice? How would we discover that mistake?"

Scheele explained that clerks have a number of checks and balances to prevent that eventuality.

For example, incoming absentee ballots are checked against an electronic "qualified voter file," she said. If a person has already cast a ballot through early voting, a second ballot from that voter would be either rejected outright or subject to the existing "challenge ballot" procedure.

It's important to note, too, that early voting does not mean early access to the tally process when the ballots are actually counted, Scheele added.

"No early voting ballots will be tabulated before 8 p.m. on Election Night, so no one will know those results in advance," she said.

The first election with early voting as an option in Northern Michigan will occur on Feb. 28, 2024, during the Michigan presidential primaries.

On Election Day, registered voters can request and complete a ballot at their designated polling place between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Those who are in line to vote at their polling place when it closes at 8 p.m. will still be allowed to cast their ballots.

Per Michigan law, voters will be asked to show a form of ID when they check in to vote. Those who don't have ID must sign an affidavit before they will be allowed to vote.

Those who choose to use the new early in-person voting option must cast their ballots at a specific location that has been assigned to their precinct. It may be different from the site where they would typically cast their ballots on Election Day.

Voters can look up their assigned early voting site 60 days prior to Election Day at Michigan.gov/Vote.