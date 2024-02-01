GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY: Judge considers binding over embezzlement case for trial

Feb. 1—TRAVERSE CITY — A judge heard oral arguments in 86th District Court and will soon decide whether to bind over for trial the case against an Old Mission Peninsula couple accused of stealing from a wealthy physician.

David and Ellen Martin previously pleaded not guilty to all charges and say they provided care for Dr. Jay Ambrosini, who was in the end stages of Parkinson's disease.

Ambrosini died in 2021 of sepsis and Parkinson's disease.

At issue, as detailed by attorneys, is whether the tens of thousands of dollars paid to the Martins were made willingly by Ambrosini or were coerced and fraudulent.

"Loan payments were made directly to David Martin's mortgage," Dan Olsen, a Grand Traverse County assistant prosecutor, told Judge Robert Cooney during a court hearing Tuesday.

"I'd love to have my house paid off, I'm sure everyone in this room would," Olsen said. "The defendants actually were getting just straight up cash in the form of checks."

David Martin is charged with one count of embezzlement of more than $100,000 from a vulnerable adult, one count of attempted embezzlement of more than $100,000, and one count of embezzlement of more than $20,000 by an agent or trustee.

Ellen Martin is charged with one count of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult.

Olsen previously presented evidence gathered by Jarrod Bilacic, a detective sergeant with the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office, and questioned witnesses.

One witness, Donald Crossley, a registered nurse and owner of a home health care agency, said he had provided Ambrosini with a burner phone after the doctor said David Martin was monitoring his calls and visitors.

Ambrosini used the phone to call his longtime financial manager, Art Busby, who Olsen intimated Tuesday was a complaining witness who helped bring the case to prosecutors.

Defense attorneys questioned whether Ambrosini was a vulnerable person, referencing evidence, some from the prosecution, showing the doctor was able to hire attorneys, take rides on a golf cart and make stock trades.

"Mr. Crossley testified he was his own man," William Burdette, who represents David Martin, said of Ambrosini, indicating the doctor had the ability to decide how much to pay the Martins for his care.

Shawn Worden, who represents Ellen Martin, agreed.

"Dr. Ambrosini clearly had the money to select the care he wanted and overpay for it," Worden said.

Cooney explained how the law did not define "vulnerable" as only someone not of sound mind, but rather someone who, because of age, physical challenges, illness, needed extra help and care.

Ambrosini, in the later stages of his life, used a scooter for mobility and needed help with food preparation, dressing, bathing and other domestic activities, court records show.

Evidence previously presented in court showed David Martin was paid about $20,000 a month and Ellen Martin was paid between $3,000 and $4,000 a month for the doctor's care.

The Martins engaged Crossley's firm during this same time period, and paid the agency's approximately $7,000 monthly bill with one of Ambrosini's credit cards, according to previous testimony.

Olsen said evidence showed David Martin coerced the doctor into signing blank checks, signing over titles to his vehicles — a Chevy Silverado, a Mercedes SUV and a luxury motorhome — and unlawfully maneuvering money from one account to another.

Ambrosini's estate is valued at about $12 million, court records show, and attorneys stated Tuesday that, while the estate has yet to be settled, the doctor had no heirs and the money was slated to be given to charity.