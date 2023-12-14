GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY: Proposed $47.2M budget reflects continued growth

Dec. 14—TRAVERSE CITY — Growth in the population and public safety spending were key topics Wednesday morning as the Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners weighed the merits of a proposed $47.2-million budget for next year.

The plan, reflecting an overall 8.1-percent increase in spending compared to this year's $43.7-million budget, had some commissioners wondering how long the "good times" may last.

An 11.1-percent increase in public safety costs caught Commissioner T.J. Andrews' attention during the special study session when commissioners got a detailed look at the proposed budget.

In recent years, public safety spending has grown much faster than the overall budget, Andrews said.

The sheriff's department is slated to receive $20.5 million next year — the county's largest expense — which includes county road patrols and jail operations, administration and special investigations, as well as $33,000 for snowmobile enforcement.

Next year's budget also will provide for the purchase of 12 new vehicles — nine for the sheriff's office and two for the Department of Public Works.

"This pattern isn't sustainable ... Year after year, our public safety expenses have grown much faster than our overall expenditures," Andrews said. "I'm not saying anything nefarious is going on, but there's got to be some reason for this rapid increase."

Andrews noted that total crimes and emergency call volumes have been trending down over the last five years, yet expenses keep going up. "We need to unpack what's happening here."

Board Chairman Rob Hentschel suggested that it's a matter of cause-and-effect: more resources for law enforcement leading to less crime.

"We're having good times for now," Commissioner Scott Sieffert said, "but we may have to make some tough choices in the future. The tax revenue we're getting now is great, but that may not always be the case."

County Administrator Nate Alger said the budget recommended for next year is based on a conservative model to ensure that total expenditures never outstrip revenues.

Currently, the county has almost no outstanding debt, Alger noted.

State law permits a Michigan county to carry a debt of up to 10 percent of its total assessed valuation. Grand Traverse County's debt is 0.006 percent of its assessed valuation.

Because of investment value changes in financial markets, the county does intend to make an additional $742,000 payment to Michigan Municipal Employees Retirement System, in addition to its $3.9 million payment, he noted.

Next year's budget also includes a plan to hire nine new full-time employees for various specialized positions — ranging from a food service sanitarian and GIS mapping technician to an emergency management coordinator and family court diversion specialist.

Commissioners debated whether the county should hire a community development coordinator, who would help guide new developments and infrastructure improvements in fast-growing areas of the county.

"We need to plan for sustainable growth — and county government needs to have a seat at that table," Alger said. "Right now, we don't have anyone assigned to that role. I can't tell you how many times we get calls every week regarding development projects, brownfield regulations and the like."

Between 2010 and 2023, the population of Grand Traverse County grew by 12.3 percent, much faster than the 9.3-percent growth reported for the United States as a whole.

Alger said he expects this rapid growth in the area to continue for the rest of the decade.

But, with the proposed post of a CDC specialist lacking a formal job description, some commissioners questioned the need for it. "I'm not sold on the CDC hire yet," Hentschel said. "Do we really need that person on staff?"

The Grand Traverse County budget is more than double the size of the Traverse City budget, largely because of the size of the area it covers and 500-plus employees. Some county services are provided to the townships in its area, often in return for fees or specific reimbursement payments.

The vast majority of county revenue comes from taxes and millage levies, state grants, fees, and local unit contributions — such as township payments to the county for services.

License fees paid by businesses selling adult use recreational marijuana contributed are expected to raise $765,000 for the general fund in 2024.

And, over the next 18 years, the county expects to receive an additional $5.6 million from the class-action opioid lawsuit. A special opioid task force established by the county board will determine how to use those funds.

Looking forward, Alger said, he expects the biggest financial challenges in 2024 will center around two factors:

* Obtaining about $7 million in reimbursements from the Grand Traverse Pavilions. The Pavilions has been borrowing money from the county while waiting for millions of dollars in payments from the IRS, Medicare and other sources.

* Funding the new Facilities Master Plan, which will be finalized and presented to the board in February 2024. Some of the remaining $3 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds could be dedicated to implementing that plan, Alger said.

The next regular meeting of the board will be at 9 a.m. Dec. 20 in the governmental center, 400 Boardman Ave. Commissioners are expecting to approve the 2024 proposed budget, after some minor changes, at that meeting.