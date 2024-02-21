GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY: Sheriff, health department request new vehicles

Feb. 20—TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office is asking county commissioners for $347,891 for eight new SUVs.

The SUVs will replace three used by K-9 deputies and five regular patrol cars, according to Wednesday's Grand Traverse County Commissioners meeting agenda.

Sheriff's Office Road Patrol Capt. Brandon Brinks said department policy is to replace eight vehicles per year, especially if they are more than 6 years old and/or have more than 110,000 miles of use.

"Due to high mileage, significant maintenance issues, and cost of maintenance, our three K-9 vehicles need to be replaced. For this we are requesting three new 2023 Dodge Durango police package vehicles," he said. "These vehicles are used not only for emergency response but have to dependably run and have working heat and air conditioning to keep our dogs safe."

The Sheriff's Office is also decommissioning five Dodge Chargers, with more than 100,000 miles each, and replacing them with five 2024 Dodge Durango SUVs, each with the police package of equipment.

The current K-9 vehicles will be reassigned to the recreational vehicle division and the five road patrol cars will be decommissioned if they get the new cars, Brinks wrote in a memo.

Brinks said the need for new K-9 cars is urgent, and they would be purchased immediately from Galeana's Van Dyke Dodge for $43,707 each for 2023 models.

Since the dealership is in Warren, delivery charges would cost between $400 to $500 per car to get them back to Traverse City, or deputies could transport them when they attend future trainings in southeastern Michigan, the letter read.

The five patrol SUVs can be ordered from Bill Marsh for $43,354 each, he said.

County commissioners will also consider purchasing a GMC Terrain for $28,785. This is being requested by the Health Department for food and restaurant inspections.

A decision on final approval for the purchases is expected at the Grand Traverse County Commission meeting Wednesday.