GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY: Vote today, but where you vote may be different

Feb. 27—TRAVERSE CITY — Today, Tuesday, Feb. 27, is the last day for registered voters in Michigan to cast their ballots in the presidential primary. But where you vote may be different.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Absentee ballot not already mailed or delivered to a drop box must be postmarked by today to be counted. Military and overseas absentee ballots must arrive by 5 p.m. on March 4 to be counted.

If you have already voted via absentee ballot or during the nine-day early voting period, you may not vote again today.

Officials caution that where you vote in person today may be different from the nine-day early voting period that ended on Sunday.

During in-person early voting (Feb. 17-25), county and township clerks decided to pool their resources by creating three "regional" and three "independent" polling locations for Grand Traverse County.

In contrast, 39 polling locations will be open today for "regular" election day. Voters should go to the precinct voting location assigned to their home address. Some are township halls or fire stations, while others are churches, libraries or government buildings.

All polling locations are handicap accessible and voting instructions are also available in audio and Braille.

To find out exactly where your polling station is located, visit: https://mvic.sos.state.mi.us/Voter/Index and fill out the short online form labeled "Search for your voter information." The website will then display the exact address for your precinct, as well as an interactive map.

Voters are required to present some form of photo identification when voting in person, such as a Michigan driver's license, state ID card, U.S. passport, military ID card and tribal ID card. Students 18 years or older may present a photo ID from a high school or accredited institution of higher learning. Those without a valid ID may also vote if they fill out the appropriate forms.

For the first time this year, voters can also use a city or county ID, as well as a Michigan concealed weapons permit, as identification.

Michigan allows same- day registration for regular election day, in this case Feb. 27. (The deadline to register online or via a mailed application for this presidential primary passed on Feb. 12.)

To find out if you are already registered to vote in Michigan and/or the status of your absenteed ballot, visit the Michigan Voter Administration Center at https://mvic.sos.state.mi.us/Voter/Index.