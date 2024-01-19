GRAND TRAVERSE METRO FIRE DEPARTMENT Two candidates vie for chief's post

Jan. 18—TRAVERSE CITY — The search for the next Grand Traverse Metro Fire Department Chief is down to two finalists after the latest round of interviews.

Paul Mackin, who hails from suburban Chicago, and Nicholas Earley, from Savannah, Ga., have been chosen to move to the final round of interviews next week.

When this search first began in 2023, talent firm president and founder Amy Cell said they had received 44 applications for this post. The process started after current Chief Pat Parker announced his plans to retire in March.

Cell was retained by the fire chief search committee, which consists of township supervisors from the three townships that rely on Metro firefighters. They include: Garfield Township Supervisor Chuck Korn, Acme Township Supervisor Doug White and East Bay Township Supervisor Beth Friend.

This announcement of Mackin and Earley as the finalists for this position comes approximately one month after Cell released information about the four candidates who had qualified for the first round of interviews.

In addition to Mackin and Earley, the top four included Traverse City resident and current Metro Fire Department operations chief Tony Posey and Matthew Burns from Fairfax, Va.

Cell explained in a news release Thursday that, after interviewing the four candidates, the selection committee narrowed down the pool to Mackin and Earley.

Mackin has been serving as fire chief for the North Palos Fire Protection District since 2017, according to Cell. Prior to taking over as their fire chief, he served as a deputy chief, a battalion chief and a training bureau supervisor for the department.

He has a master's degree in public administration from Governors State University, a bachelor's of science in fire science management from Southern Illinois University, and an associate's degree in applied science/fire science from Moraine Valley Community College.

Earley most recently worked as the fire battalion chief for the Savannah Fire Department, where he also worked as captain, master firefighter and advanced firefighter.

He has a master's in public administration with a concentration in emergency services management, and a bachelor's degree in fire science from Columbia Southern University, and an associate's degree from Delta College, Cell said.

The Grand Traverse Metro Fire Department Board of Trustees has scheduled final interviews for the candidates at East Bay Township Hall on Thursday, Jan. 25. Mackin's interview is set for 2 p.m., with Earley's set for 3 p.m.

After the interviews have concluded there will be a public reception to meet the candidates from 4 to 6 p.m. on Jan. 25 at East Bay Township Hall.