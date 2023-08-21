GRAND TRAVERSE PAVILIONS Nursing facility broke; county vouchers prop it up

Aug. 20—TRAVERSE CITY — Low census at the Grand Traverse Pavilions has the county-owned nursing facility in the red.

The difference is being made up by "vouchers" from a Grand Traverse County fund to the tune of about $3.5 million — an amount that is growing every month.

The Pavilions is waiting on more than $10 million in Employee Retention Benefit money and Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements, CEO Rose Coleman reported several times this year. That payment might come in September.

County commission board Chairman Rob Hentschel said there are two problems: "No. 1, they're making payroll out of our bank account. No. 2 problem is the bigger problem. If all of their money came in today, by April of next year, they're insolvent. They are losing money every month."

Commissioner T.J. Andrews raised the issue at a recent county board meeting.

The Department of Health and Human Services board, which oversees the Pavilions, has board packets for its May, June and July meetings posted on its website. Those packets contain financial reports.

"If you look at the packets, every one of them starts in the financial report with a comment on how far in the red the Pavilions is," Andrews said. "But that's the only place one will find just how bad the situation at the Pavilions is, because every meeting's minutes say, 'Financial report received, open for questions, moving on.' "

Hentschel, County Administrator Nate Alger, County Finance Director Dean Bott, and Pavilions Finance Director J. Lindsey Dood met Friday to talk about the deficit.

Pavilions representatives have agreed to come to the next county board meeting Sept. 6 to give a full accounting of the financial situation and how they plan to deal with the deficit, Hentschel said.

Plante Moran, the firm that conducts the Pavilions audits, will provide an in-depth review of the facility's financial situation, he added.

The numbers show that The Pavilions has not been able to meet its census goal of 155 residents — the number needed to keep it in the black — since the COVID pandemic. Over the last year or so, the census has averaged 130 to 140 residents a month. The facility has 240 beds in all.

Alger said he met with Dood and DHHS board Chairman Cecil McNally in March and was told the facility would be in a deficit situation by April.

"It is our absolute obligation to pay the debt," Alger said.

He was angry at first, Alger said, but he knew the county had to make up the difference or Pavilions employees wouldn't get paychecks, vendors would not be paid and the county's credit rating would be affected.

Alger said Dood and McNally understood they would have to pay interest on the $3.5 million-plus they were, in essence, borrowing from the county, and that a formal agreement was forthcoming. But that agreement never materialized.

Several county board members said they were not aware the county was subsidizing the Pavilions and asked why they weren't told.

Alger said they were told at their April meeting.

Funds are given to the Pavilions on a voucher system that is controlled by county Treasurer Heidi Scheppe. The facility is not given any extra money and, once bills are paid, it goes back to having a zero balance. They operate on a "verbal agreement," Scheppe said.

Commissioner Vice-chair Brad Jewett said he's frustrated that the county is lending money to the Pavilions on a verbal agreement.

"Right now, it's a sinking ship," Jewett said. "It's pretty obvious by the numbers it's sinking."

But Bott said he's not worried about getting the money back from the Pavilions.

"The bigger issue is what they do to right-size the ship so they're positive in terms of the cash flow on a monthly basis," Bott said.

A draft agreement has now been written by the county's legal counsel, Alger said, and must be signed by both parties.

Alger said the county staff has been doing research on the original agreement that established the DHHS board and what law it was based on. They've researched as far back as 1956 and are struggling to find any documentation, he said.

Admissions are down at nursing homes across the nation as the pandemic resulted in a mass exodus of people from the health care field. Workers cited COVID burnout and low pay, with data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics showing that long-term care facilities lost more than 400,000 workers from February 2020 to March 2022, far outpacing other health care sectors.

Many long-term facilities have closed their doors.

A study released this month by WellSky, a health and community care technology company, found that 61 percent of nursing homes are limiting new admissions because of the lack of staff, with hospitals becoming backlogged while patients wait to be discharged to long-term care facilities.

Commissioner Lauren Flynn said Pavilions needs to look at its operations.

"I don't go to two-star restaurants," Flynn said, referring to how the Pavilions, once a five-star community gem, has been downgraded because of about 40 violations found during inspections over the last three years.

Hospital patients are often referred to the Pavilions, but choose other facilities, and Hentschel said he wants to know why.

"There are still people choosing the Pavilions — there were three intakes on Thursday and three on Friday — but they're not filling their 155 beds," Hentschel said.