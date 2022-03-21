Grand Traverse Sheriff: Suspect grabbed for Taser

Mar. 21—TRAVERSE CITY — An attempt to arrest a shoplifting suspect at the Grand Traverse Mall resulted in a struggle for a Taser.

Luke Justin Mendrek, a 42-year-old Traverse City resident, was charged with three counts of assaulting and resisting a police officer, after he was Tased by a Grand Traverse County Sheriff Department deputy while attempting to escape arrest, Grand Traverse County Sheriff Department Captain Randy Fewless said on Friday.

Fewless said Buckle employees spotted a man on March 10 who they said they had previously seen shoplifting a few days prior, an incident in which no arrest was made, and called 9-1-1.

When a deputy arrived, he attempted to confront the man about the shoplifting incident. The man reportedly pushed a clothing rack and a shopping cart toward him and attempted to flee deputies outside the mall, Fewless said.

When Mendrek got outside the mall, Fewless said he stopped for a minute and another deputy approached him with a Taser out and told him to stop, prompting a struggle.

The deputy tried to used the Taser on Mendrek, Fewless said, but its prongs didn't work because of the clothing Mendrek had on, causing Mendrek to try to disarm the deputy holding the Taser.

He was unsuccessful and a third deputy arrived to take Mendrek to the ground, handcuffing and arresting him there, Fewless said.

According to court records, video arraignment was held on Monday and bond was set at $50,000 cash/surety. An attorney was appointed for Medrek on Wednesday. According to 86th District Court records, Mendrek currently has another open case, where he was charged with retail fraud in the third degree on Oct. 21. A pretrial for the case was held on Nov. 22.

